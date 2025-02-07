BTU Empowers 200,000 Women and Children in Georgia with Free Tech Training Initiative

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lady Mariéme Jamme, a globally recognized technology activist focused on empowering women, and a nominee in the BBC Top 100 Women ranking and holder of multiple prestigious international awards, visited Georgia.

Her visit was organized by the Coding School for Women at the Business and Technology University (BTU), and its goal is to establish the Georgian chapter of the international initiative iamtheCODE and promote the education and technological empowerment of women and girls in the country.

It is noteworthy that the iamtheCODE platform offers 60,000 courses in 18 languages, which will be fully funded and accessible to 200,000 women, children, and teenagers living in Georgia.

IamtheCODE, which aims to empower women, girls, and teenagers in the fields of education and technology, is expanding its operations in Georgia. The organization's founder will hold meetings with representatives of both local and international organizations during this special visit.

The iamtheCODE organization operates in 87 countries worldwide and aims to retrain 1 million young women, girls, and teenagers in various fields of technology by 2030, thus supporting the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

Lady Mariéme Jamme:

"We opened a representation in Georgia to focus on maximizing the human capital and potential of children, teenagers, and women living here. We believe that fully funded courses in various fields of technology will not only change the lives of 200,000 individuals but will also positively impact the achievement of sustainable development goals and the strengthening of the knowledge economy in the country."

Professor Nino Enukidze:

"We are proud that the world's largest organization, IamtheCODE, is opening its official representation at BTU, giving children, teenagers, and women full access to over 60,000 technology courses."

High-level meetings, including roundtable discussions and panel debates, are planned during the visit. Special attention will be given to the retraining of 200,000 people in Georgia and the opportunities for utilizing international online educational platforms.

Lady Mariéme Jamme, the founder of the iamtheCODE organization, has been actively working on empowering women in the technology sector since 2016. She was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum and is a prominent figure in the process of achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2017, Lady Mariéme won the Innovation Prize at the Global Goals Award as a GoalKeeper for her work in empowering youth and girls worldwide. That same year, she was listed in the BBC 100 Women ranking.

Mission of iamtheCODE:

The organization aims to increase the role of women, girls, and children in the fields of technology and innovation. iamtheCODE's vision focuses on promoting the Sustainable Development Goals, increasing access to education, and supporting professional development.

Georgia, as a regional leader in empowering women, girls, and teenagers, is actively joining the global initiative of iamtheCODE.