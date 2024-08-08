Building a Professional Network from Scratch: How a 16-Year-Old Georgian Became a Go-To LinkedIn Marketer in the UK and Beyond—Meet Mariam Gogidze

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mariam describes herself as a daughter, sister, friend, partner, marketer, leader, businesswoman, and lifelong learner. At 21, she is one of the most sought-after digital marketers in the UK and believes that this is only the beginning of her journey.

Mariam was born in Georgia and lived there until she was 16. During her teenage years, she realized the significant gap between Georgian and Western realities, with education being the primary reason for this disparity. Consequently, she decided that high-quality education was her ticket to a better future, and she set out to gain knowledge and experience abroad.

At 16, after finishing high school early, she secured a scholarship and continued her studies in the UK, focusing on marketing. After graduating with honors, she began working on developing her personal brand.

"During my time in the UK, I learned independence and resilience. My interest in social media led me to pursue a career in digital marketing. Now, at 21, I'm one of the most in-demand LinkedIn marketers in the UK, working with clients worldwide, including top executives and founders. As a solopreneur, I help clients develop influential personal brands, establish meaningful connections, secure business partnerships, generate leads, and attract investors," Mariam tells us.

In an interview with *Entrepreneur*, she recalls that she first recognized the power of social media while still in Georgia, during the early stages of the pandemic. Mariam co-founded a social media company with her brother, helping elderly business owners establish themselves on social media.

"I grew our company's Instagram followers from 7,000 to 110,000 in six months, resulting in a remarkable increase in engagement. That was the first time I truly felt the power of a clear strategy and social media."

She began building her personal brand after moving to London. At 16, in a completely unfamiliar environment, Mariam found herself in the UK without any network, professional connections, or contacts—things she quickly realized were essential.

That's when she decided to become active on LinkedIn. Mariam recalls that while many people advise others to use this platform, few truly understand and explain its potential. She admits that she, too, learned about its power along the way.

On LinkedIn, Mariam shared her projects, built relationships, and expanded her professional network. It became something of a living resume for her, through which she gradually started receiving offers and securing internships and job offers without even applying for them.

Soon, LinkedIn invited Mariam Gogidze to join an exclusive network of pre-selected creators, awarding her the coveted Top Voice Badge. Within a year, her follower count surpassed 35,000, and her content now reaches over 3.6 million people.

"If you're young, you're often not taken seriously in the professional world. That was the theme of my first viral post. I was happy to see many people resonate with my feelings and support me, which gave me even more motivation to share my story and solidify my position," Mariam recalls.

Mariam says that receiving the Top Voice Badge is LinkedIn's recognition that her content is valuable, serving as a signal to other users that she shares truly authentic, interesting, and important information with her followers.

Unlike badges on other platforms, the Top Voice Badge cannot be bought—it is awarded by LinkedIn itself to selected professionals. This further underscores the credibility of the content. Leaders and businesspeople like Bill Gates, Mark Cuban, and others also hold this badge.

"Your LinkedIn profile is your digital business card, your billboard to the professional world. This is your prime real estate. Don't let it go to waste. Optimize it. Make it work for you. Got talents? Share them. Achieved something? Flaunt it. Learned something new? Share it. The key to visibility on LinkedIn is providing value—sharing industry updates and offering solutions to common challenges.

Remember, engage, engage, engage. Like posts. Comment on them. Share them. Be part of the conversation. This is your network, your community. Nurture it. Monitor your growth. Reflect on what's working and what's not. Adjust your strategy if needed. Remember, this is your LinkedIn journey," she advises.

Why did she choose LinkedIn? Mariam tells us that it is the best platform for professionals to raise awareness about their brand and make connections in their professional circles.

She explains that LinkedIn offers professionals a unique opportunity to showcase their skills, connect with colleagues, and explore career opportunities. Furthermore, the platform is already considered the best alternative to a resume.

When asked what advice she would give to professionals interested in this direction, Mariam responds:

"My biggest piece of advice is to build a strong digital presence on LinkedIn. Use your profile as a powerful landing page. Enhance your profile with endorsements and recommendations. Connect, share, learn, and engage in your field. Control your narrative in search results. Let your work speak for itself, and your personal brand will become even stronger.

80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn. 92% of people trust recommendations from individuals more than from brands. Founders and CEOs with a strong personal brand attract five times more investors. LinkedIn allows you to showcase your whole personality, not just the bullet points and formatted parts like on a resume."

Mariam recalls that before achieving success, she faced many failures. And this is inevitable on the road to success—not because one lacks talent, education, or skills, but because finding your niche is essential.

Before finding her niche, Mariam Gogidze experimented with many directions. Progress was slow for some time, but consistency and systematic effort eventually paid off, leading to the rapid development of her career.

The marketer says that her main motivation is the desire for growth and the constant learning of new things. She learns every day from everyone around her—whether they are business partners, top executives, or members of the community she has built.

The people she works with are a constant source of inspiration for Mariam. This allows her to stay focused on continuous progress and development.

"I've had the opportunity to work with people from all over the world—from Saudi Arabia to Florida to Korea. The opportunities are endless. For example, I've collaborated with a CEO whose company created a search engine for NASA. I've also worked with executives from leading brands like Ford Motors, Danone, EVIAN, UCLA, and others. I learn from my partners every day, and continuous learning is my greatest motivation."

However, her brother remains her primary source of inspiration—his entrepreneurial mindset and boundless energy constantly push Mariam to keep going and not give up. She shares that her brother always knows how to see opportunities where others only see challenges, and this ability is a source of new ideas, balanced risks, and motivation for her.

"My brother's ambition and success fuel my journey. His approach to problem-solving and innovative thinking plays a significant role in my development and professional growth. His advice and support always remind me that I should never stop pursuing my goals," says Mariam.

For those interested, professional and everyday advice can be found on Mariam's LinkedIn page.