Connect ServiceNow to Power BI: Integration Setup Guide

ServiceNow is famous for its intuitive digital workflows that optimize productivity and help to manage enterprises with key functions that span IT, field services, HR and more. But are you leveraging the full system by using the BI analytics data and reporting tools too?

In this article, we'll tell you how to connect ServiceNow to Power BI, to leverage the power of Microsoft's leading analytics tool. We'll first cover how ServiceNow Power BI integration can benefit your business then go through some easy ways to integrate the tools. We'll conclude with some ways that the platforms can be used cohesively to support enterprise planning, analysis and overall success.

Why connect Power BI to ServiceNow

1. Better management of data sources for complete reporting

Power BI integrates data from a range of sources (such as ServiceNow incidents, website traffic, Jira, CRM, Excel, etc) into a single point for processing and analysis. It also creates rich informational dashboards that can be accessed and used by all nominated stakeholders.

One example of the power of this integration involves the use of dashboards. The integration makes it easy for managers to combine data from an array of data points and organize it with engaging dashboards and visuals. This allows managers to create dashboards that will appeal to different stakeholders, displaying custom data in visual ways that are meaningful and easy to read. These could be anything from sales forecasts to operational performance metrics.

Users often say that they are amazed at the level of detail they can interrogate and the speed and automation of the system which allows them to save time for other priorities, such as automating business processes or looking at ways to embed AI technologies to achieve greater efficiencies, performance and customer satisfaction.

2. Visualize ServiceNow data the way you like it

Data is vital to organizational success, but most managers feel that they are positively drowning in reams of disparate data! Until that data can be organized and presented in a way that makes sense, it becomes useless. And when managers are attempting to work with vast arrays of data sets, they simply cannot interpret it in a way that supports good decision-making.

Our brains are designed to interpret and absorb visual cues and in the age of big data, the use of cards, charts, graphs, maps and infographics are extremely powerful for data absorption. With these visual tools, decision-makers can better identify patterns, trends and areas for focus.

Power BI makes this easy, by building custom dashboards that display the visualizations your audience will respond to, with colors, graphics, charts, graphs and widgets that you choose. The system is completely customisable and only pulls in the data that you want it to show.

3. More automation for better decision making

Again, one of the keys to commercial success in today's fast-paced market is to gain rapid access to the latest and most critical organizational data. Whatever your organization's sector, competitive position and strategic goals, the use of automated reporting helps eliminate waste and human errors and speeds up the time to effective decision-making - with better quality decisions that focus on the right areas. Teams can suddenly pinpoint the most relevant data that they need to make stronger decisions without becoming distracted by reams of supporting or less-relevant data. This allows them to get to the heart of key matters, and to drive growth, slash waste and optimize processes.

Even better, using Power BI it is possible to automatically configure data refreshes so that users can instantly see the latest and most relevant data sets online. The system will also automatically send notifications of updated reports when they are ready to view.

4. Safely share ServiceNow reports with defined stakeholders

Organizations must be able to share data securely and Power BI allows this, by letting users share reports with nominated users on a password and login basis. Any shareholder can be given access to see these reports, including managers, peers, teams, customers, partners and other stakeholders.

The platform allows users to set different access levels to lock down viewing levels and to limit how data is interacted with to access information. This means that the right managers can access and adjust data to carry out their jobs, but there is no risk of data being tampered with or edited. Thanks to the subscription, the user can simply access dashboards and reports according to their access levels by using their own private password and any connected device.

How businesses can integrate Power BI with ServiceNow: approaches

It's easy to connect Power BI and ServiceNow. The fastest methods are to use CSV files or REST APIs via your IT team. However, these integration methods tend to require human resources with specific skills and time, and they can also limit the maximum capabilities for data processing. Perhaps the best approach is to make use of targeted plugins which are safe and simple to use and which link the platforms seamlessly without intermediaries.

There is no need to build custom apps from scratch because existing third-party solutions are targeted and effective. One of the best for the job is the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow which is offered by Alpha Serve and which directly feeds ServiceNow data into the Microsoft BI platform.

The benefits of using Power BI Connector for ServiceNow app

There are various benefits to taking this approach:

1. The plugin requires no technical knowledge, or users without an IT background can rapidly and simply run the app and export the right data for use in Power BI

2. The apps make the process far quicker than the user of SV, API or other files. The entire process from installation to data export is typically less than ten minutes.

3. It's safe to use. The Power BI Connector app is tried and tested and works within the existing ServiceNow environment without gathering, sharing or saving any personal or business data.

4. Wide options for filtering and customisation make it easy for users to choose which data fields and graphics they use and export.

5. The app is designed to support Power Query, so users can create more complex data modeling by combining ServiceNow with other sources of data.

6. There are no limits on the amount of exported data.

7. Data can be controlled with access management and permissions settings within the app.

8. Exported data is already typed within the app so you don't need to convert data types.

How to use Power BI Connector to set up Power BI ServiceNow Integration

It's easy to set up ServiceNow Power BI integration using the connector app from acSoft Inc., the US subsidiary of Alpha Serve. Here are the 6 steps to take:

1. Go to the ServiceNow Store and find the Power BI Connector

Go to ServiceNow Store and type 'Power BI Connector' in the search box or go directly to the Power BI Connector product page.

2. Click to buy or start your free trial

Just choose to pay by Credit Card or Purchase Order to verify and complete the transaction. You can also choose to try the product for free to see if it is for you by choosing the trial option. This trial will offer the same full functionality as the paid app for a limited period of time (30 days). Once the connector is installed you'll see it in the ServiceNow menu, ready to use.

3. Assign user roles to work with Power BI Connector

Only ServiceNow System Admin has permission to work with the connector by default and can assign user roles to work with Power BI Connector. There are 3 roles with specific permissions that can be assigned to users: PBI ADMIN, PBI EDITOR, and PBI VIEWER. To assign a specific role to a user go to the Users table, find the required user and click the User ID. Switch to the Roles tab and click Edit. Type 'x_acsof' in the search field. Three roles will be found. Select the appropriate role and move it to the Roles list. Click Save and Update.

4. Create your Data Source

To create a data source go to the Power BI Connector page Instance-Name.service-now.com/pbi_connector. The first step is to click the 'New' button, and then enter the info required into each field - the source name, description, and set rows limit.

Click 'Add Table' and find the tables you need with the Search field or simply scroll down the list. Click 'Add' button to add the selected tables.

Then select the fields needed for the reports. You can use various filters to narrow down export results.

5. Save the Data Source

To apply these edits, just click 'Save' button at the end of the page. You can then import your data into Power BI.

6. Begin the ServiceNow data import

Choose your data source from the Power BI Connector Page. Look for the data sources table and find your target one. Right-click on it to open the menu and then copy the OData feed URL.

Go to the Power BI Desktop and click 'Get Data' and select OData feed. Paste the URL and click 'OK'.

A new window will then open. Switch to the Basic authentication, enter your ServiceNow credentials and click 'Connect'.

Look for the navigation preview, check the tables to load and then choose 'Load.'

The import process will start. The successful connection will let you create Power BI dashboards using ServiceNow data that you've imported.

You can find detailed step-by-step instructions in the Power BI Connector for ServiceNow documentation.

Use Cases for ServiceNow Microsoft Power BI Integration

One of the key products offered by ServiceNow is Incident management monitoring in a dashboard form. This helps managers to better monitor the customer or team experience.

The ITSM module works for customers, teams and employees across the business and offers managers data that can be used to enhance decision-making. For example, with the Power BI integration, you can see all relevant information about incidents logged, filtered according to categories, priority, status etc and download custom reports. You can also prepare customized dashboards that have the right analytics and metrics. This allows you to monitor and trace issues as part of an ongoing incident management process and to help deliver continuous improvements that grow a more successful business.

Trace KPIs and metrics for a better business strategy

Tracking Key Performance Indicators, or KPIs, and supporting metrics allow you to set team targets that support the business strategy and to derive valuable insights that help all decision makers to drive the business in the right direction.

If one of your core business priorities is to develop a KPI-focused culture and to build data literacy, then Power BI and ServiceNow integration supports these goals. For example, you can use the ServiceNow KPI compose feature to pinpoint target KPIs and assign them to relevant employees with key outcomes and targets to measure delivery. The Power BI reporting and visualization features help you to track performance, measure achievement and then refine operational KPIs over time.

Combine all relevant data sources for maximum insights

If your business chooses to leverage the power of Power BI for wraparound data gathering, analysis, planning and review, you can build in ServiceNow as an extra supporting data source.

Business analysts can use the Power BI platform to develop custom models and dashboards that support the overarching business objectives and targets. These track and trace performances and flag up insights for better performance management, strategic decision making and overall growth.

In summary

ServiceNow delivers a wealth of data about your organization, but if you don't yet know how to extract and leverage it for stronger decision-making, it's time to integrate it with Microsoft Power BI. This integration extracts the real power of data - to build business performance and to see at a glance everything that is going on across your organization at every level and across every team and function.

You can connect Power BI and ServiceNow to use this integration feature to solve problems in any specific function or to combine all relevant and internal data sources to develop custom and targeted reports that measure the performance of all functions, including HR, marketing, finance and sales, and to boost the effectiveness of strategic management.

Having customers for their BI connectors list, Alpha Serve has customers from all over the world, and Georgia is not an exclusion. Together with local technology partners' experience, Alpha Serve's products bring value to Georgian businesses and financial institutions.

Additionally, by making use of ready-to-use integration plugins such as the Power BI Connector by Alpha Serve, you can gather the relevant data from ServiceNow in an instant and build your analytical platform with richly customized reports, dashboards and visualizations with a minimum of time and knowledge. You can also schedule exports, manage data security, tightly define user permissions and truly maximize the value and scope of the data within your organization to help it grow and succeed.