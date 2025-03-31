EAPT Batumi 2025 – An International Poker Tournament Offering Batumi New Opportunities

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

From April 5 to 13, Batumi will host EAPT Batumi 2025 – one of the largest and most prestigious international poker tournaments, with a massive prize pool of $1 million. This is the second international tournament hosted by the ECLIPSE POKER CLUB. It is an event that is expected not only to attract poker professionals and enthusiasts, but to contribute to the promotion of Batumi as a tourist and international business hub.

Such high-level poker tournaments are unprecedented for Georgia, and they can play an important role in the country's economic and tourism development. Batumi was selected as the host city through the initiative of the ECLIPSE POKER CLUB.

"Such tournaments have a very positive impact on the economy of countries and tourist regions because they attract thousands of high-income visitors during the low season," says the director of Eclipse, Levan Korkashvili.

According to the tournament organizers' estimates, EAPT Batumi 2025 will attract up to 2,000 players and, including guests accompanying the players, the region will be visited by around 5,000 tourists.

"The tournament participants will stay in Batumi for around 10–15 days, which will generate significant economic benefits for hotels, restaurants, and other service sectors," says Levan Korkashvili.

An event of this scale addresses three main challenges:

● Creation and expansion of new tourist flows during the off-season

● Creation of additional value for businesses and stimulation of the economy

● Promotion of Georgia on the international stage

As the Adjara region boasts only a short tourist season, overcrowding is often seen in its resorts during the summer months. According to international experience, one of the most effective ways to deal with this issue is to hold international tournaments off-peak to spread out the influx of visitors.

"This tournament is covered on international platforms that reach tens of millions of active viewers. Through tournaments, the country is promoted in a segment that includes potential visitors and, in many cases, investors."

EAPT Batumi 2025 will bring significant economic benefits to local small and medium businesses.

"During the tournament, Batumi will host several thousand visitors who will stay in Adjara for at least 10 days. These are high-income tourists who actively spend money on hotels, restaurants, transportation, and other services," says Levan Korkashvili. "This, in turn, implies a positive fiscal effect for the state, as tax revenue from business activity will increase significantly."

Although interest is high, Levan notes that international poker tournaments cannot be held regularly in Georgia. The main challenge they have faced in organizing the tournament here is that, by law, winnings received in the tournament (both local and international) are liable to 20% income tax. Accordingly, any prize money awarded from the tournament's prize pool is subject to this taxation.

"In countries where the taxation of tournaments is high, such events are not held at all because they are commercially unfeasible. Yet, in most countries where gambling is legalized, the prize pool of tournaments is taxed at a zero rate, and in some countries, the tax is only 5%. This is not the case in Georgia," he notes.

"The burden of such taxation significantly increases the financial costs for the tournament organizer, making the tournament both impractical and unprofitable under the current tax regime. As such, these tournaments cannot be held in Georgia often," he says, adding that if the state revises general regulations and develops a new policy in this direction, Georgia has great potential to host such large-scale tournaments regularly.

EAPT Batumi 2025 is an unprecedented event for Georgia. The tournament will not only strengthen the regional economy, but also expand Georgia's recognition as a tourist and business destination on an international level. However, tax and logistical issues still remain significant challenges - in addition to the tax regime, Batumi faces the logistical challenge of not having enough flights available, which is problematic for foreign players. To overcome these difficulties, Levan Korkashvili says they have had to partially fund the participants' travel expenses and subsidize flights, which creates additional financial pressure.

"If the state makes the right decisions and revises its fiscal and logistical policies, Georgia could establish itself as one of the key hosts of international gambling tournaments," he says.