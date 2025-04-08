Electrify Georgia: Leading the Charge Toward an Electrified Future

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a major step toward sustainable transportation, Electrify Georgia, founded by visionary entrepreneur Beso Papiashvili, has officially launched its expansive electric vehicle (EV) charging network across Tbilisi and throughout Georgia. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the country's transition to electric mobility, offering EV owners greater convenience, speed, and reliability.

Beso Papiashvili, the founder and driving force behind Electrify Georgia, is no stranger to innovation. A decade ago, he successfully introduced Bolt to Georgia, reshaping the local transportation landscape. Known for blending technology with practical solutions, Papiashvili has a track record of addressing real societal needs. With Electrify Georgia, his goal is clear: eliminate barriers to EV adoption by building a robust, accessible, and intelligent charging infrastructure.

EV drivers can now download the Electrify Georgia app from the App Store or Google Play to easily locate nearby charging points and recharge their vehicles with ease.

At the operational helm is the company's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Beka Babunashvili, whose expertise in finance and business operations has been instrumental in the strategic rollout of the charging network. His leadership ensures the system runs efficiently as it scales across Georgia.

Electrify Georgia's infrastructure includes a mix of AC chargers—ideal for homes, offices, and extended parking—and DC super-fast chargers placed along major highways and key urban hubs. AC chargers provide a practical solution for daily use, while DC chargers dramatically reduce charging time for longer journeys and quick top-ups.

A key component of Electrify Georgia's strategy is partnership with local businesses. By installing charging stations at shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, and office complexes, the company not only meets EV drivers' needs but also drives foot traffic and customer engagement for its partners—creating shared value and promoting local economic growth.

The initial rollout focuses on Tbilisi, where Electrify Georgia has already partnered with major brands and other high-traffic venues. Expansion plans are well underway, aiming to extend the network to additional Georgian cities and major travel corridors, effectively connecting the entire country with a reliable EV charging grid.

But Electrify Georgia is about more than charging stations—it's about building a sustainable ecosystem. By tackling range anxiety and improving access, the company is accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles and helping reduce Georgia's carbon footprint.

As the network grows, Electrify Georgia is poised not only to transform transportation within Georgia—but to help position the country as a regional leader in sustainable infrastructure and green innovation.