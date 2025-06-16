Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The EU-funded and supported 3E‑Partnership Project has reached a significant milestone in its mission to modernize higher education institutions in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine. The project was launched in December 2023 under the Erasmus+ CBHE program. Its mission is built on two strategic pillars – facilitating knowledge generation and building mutually reinforcing partnerships. These foundations have already catalyzed academic changes among participant institutions and have strengthened regional collaboration in the field of energy efficiency.

To strengthen cross-border and interdisciplinary collaboration, a series of impactful knowledge-sharing events and study visits have been organized as part of the project. Study visits to European universities and energy labs offered firsthand exposure to best practices in energy efficiency education and practices. The visits brought together academic communities and practitioners from Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine to engage with leading European institutions and to explore how similar initiatives might be adapted in their home institutions. These visits offered participants direct access to energy efficiency labs, the most updated infrastructure, experts and knowledge. Special attention was given to the design and implementation of energy efficiency education and research programs, allowing participants to gain a deeper understanding of how academic content can align with industry needs.

One of the highlights was the September 2024 visit to KU Leuven Ghent Campus, which focused on engineering education reform, particularly the integration of energy-efficient technologies and sustainability across academic curricula. The sessions underlined the value of industry-academia collaboration and enabled participants to engage with researchers, faculty and industry professionals.

As a representative of POLIMI team observed: ,,The value of the cooperation in the project is quite high since a new working network has been created."

One of tangible outcomes of the first project phase is the co-creation of modern and innovative curricula. The curriculum development process within the 3E-Partnership Project has been designed as a collaborative effort between European and non-European partner institutions, ensuring the integration of best practices in energy efficiency education. Guided by the SCALE methodology—Study Visits, Course Material sharing, Adaptation, Localized efforts and Energy focus—partners collaborated in three stages:

Study Visit Insights provided exposure to effective teaching and interdisciplinary approaches. Material and Resource Sharing from EU partners supplied high-quality teaching content. Course Prioritization and Adaptation by non-EU partners tailored curriculum to local academic, regulatory, and infrastructural realities

This process, supported by regular virtual meetings, workshops and consortium feedback loops, led to the preparation of BA and MA Courses. As the participants from Georgia's Technical University shared: ,,It was Extremely beneficial for the partner universities to learn best European experience but also share their experience as well. Thanks to this productive cooperation… detailed curricula were developed."

Looking Ahead: A Shared Path to Climate Action

As the project's first phase wraps up, the team prepares for the next significant steps, which means - enacting all the gained knowledge and putting the designed curriculum into practice.

This successful milestone signals more than just academic advancement: it marks a shared commitment to climate resilience, higher education modernization and a future with enhanced regional cooperation.

Stay tuned as the 3E‑Partnership enters its next chapter toward transforming regional academic cooperation and promoting dialogue for more resilient and sustainable energy efficiency practices.

Project Partners:

Business and Technology University (BTU, Georgia) - Project Coordinator

Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven, Belgium)

Politecnico di Milano (POLIMI, Italy)

Universidade da Coruna (UDC, Spain)

Georgian Technical University (GTU, Georgia)

Iakob Gogebashvili Telavi State University (TESAU, Georgia)

Energy Efficiency Centre Georgia (EECG, Georgia)

Donetsk National Technical University (DONNTU, Ukraine)

Ukrainian State University of Science and Technology (USUST, Ukraine)

ADA University (ADA, Azerbaijan)

Khazar University (KU, Azerbaijan)

Project website

Project Facebook