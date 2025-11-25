Felix Varlamishvili Exhibition Opens at the Chavchavadze House Museum in the Tsinandali Estate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Alexander Chavchavadze House Museum in Tsinandali is hosting an exhibition by Felix Varlamishvili, known as Varla.

Felix Varlamishvili was born in Kutaisi in 1903. In 1922, when the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts was founded, he transferred there from Tbilisi State University. His early works in both graphics and painting quickly drew public attention, and in the 1920s his works were exhibited in Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

After completing his studies, Varlamishvili established his own art school in Tbilisi. By the late 1920s he had moved to Paris and settled in the Montparnasse district. His works were first shown in Paris in 1933 at the Speranza Gallery.

Varlas's art is connected to two cultural spheres. Like much of Georgian painting, it brings together elements from both Western and Eastern traditions. Through his use of color, he creates a luminous effect reminiscent of precious stones. His compositions unfold in a symbolic space that evokes the timelessness of religious icons. Scenes from daily life appear here, including work, harvest, hunting, fishing, rest, family moments and celebrations. Although drawn from ordinary life, they often feel like religious or historical representations. His central theme is the celebration of life within everyday routines, where the mystery of existence is expressed through simple actions. At times he also explores mythological, religious and historical subjects.

His work reflects the influence of Gothic sculpture and icon painting, while also embracing modernist interpretation. Georgian and European themes merge naturally, along with references to various cultural traditions. His colors recall the brilliance of Byzantine mosaics and medieval Georgian enamel. Some compositions follow the structure of traditional icons, while others combine the style of Eastern miniatures with Western artistic forms in bold and unexpected ways.

Felix Varlamishvili died in Paris in 1986. According to his will, he was cremated and his ashes were put in the ground at the Georgian cemetery in Leuville-sur-Orge. In 1987 his wife, Zire Binder, donated ten of his works to the State Museum of Fine Arts of Georgia.

His solo exhibitions have been featured in major galleries across the United States, Japan, France, Germany and other countries.

The exhibition in Tsinandali Estate, which will remain on view for one month, presents around twenty of Varlas's works from private collections. The pieces are showcased by Baia Gallery.

The Tsinandali exhibition series is supported by Silknet, with Silk Hospitality is hosting the event.