First Steps in the World of Fashion – Meet Young Model Salome Presser

Behind every successful career stands discipline and hard work – and modeling is no exception. They're the driving force behind every great runway show, striking photoshoot and successful collaboration with international brands.

In this article, we introduce 15-year-old Salome, who chose modeling at an early age and has already reached impressive milestones. She is now preparing to take a major step forward with her debut at Paris Fashion Week—a defining moment in her rising career.

How did your interest in fashion first begin?

I first discovered the world of fashion in my childhood. My parents owned a boutique that offered designs from leading fashion houses. Ever since I was about eight years old, I've been surrounded by iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Fendi, and many others. Posing for photos in those clothes sparked something in me—that early experience made me fall in love with the fashion world.

What were the first steps that turned this interest into a career choice?

When my mom first took me to modeling school, the goal wasn't to become a professional model. The classes taught me posture, confidence, elegance, walking in heels, and respect for fashion. By the time I was 13, those around me started to see real potential in me—they began suggesting that modeling could be more than just a hobby; it could be my future career. Agencies began reaching out, encouraging me to take it seriously. That's when I created my first portfolio with professional photos. My first photoshoots and runway experience were with Grand Optical's fashion show. Now I'm preparing for the next big chapter—Paris Fashion Week, in October 2025.



Do you currently work with agencies? If so, how do you choose them?

At the moment, I'm not officially signed to any agency – my parents manage everything. My mom handles the management side, while my dad, who is a lawyer, takes care of legal matters. I collaborate with a Georgian agency, "Katrin," which is preparing me for my Paris debut.

Fashion Republic magazine invited me to be a catwalk model at Paris Fashion week in their fashion show at the Intercontinental Hotel in Paris on the 5th of October. We are also actively planning to work with one of Europe's top agencies. I'm open to collaborating with any agency interested in representing me.

Tell us about your participation in Paris Fashion Week. How did the opportunity come about?

It's a huge honor to have been invited to Paris Fashion Week by the Katrin modeling agency, and I was thrilled to accept. Over three weeks, I trained intensively with their team of professionals, and now I feel fully ready to walk one of the most prestigious runways in the world. Several other agencies have also invited me to be part of the shows during Fashion Week.

What does Paris Fashion Week mean to you, and how does it connect to your long-term career goals?

Paris Fashion Week is every young model's dream. For me, it has always been a vision: walking the Paris runway in a beautiful dress and high heels. My biggest dream is to model for Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci, and to walk in the Victoria's Secret show. I hope these dreams will come true soon.

What challenges come with starting out as a young model?

Entering the fashion industry is never easy. Many young girls dream of modeling, but beauty isn't enough. Confidence, elegance and the ability to present yourself on the runway are crucial. Success also depends on being active and visible – today's fashion world demands presence and connections. Achieving success on the runway requires dedication, time and a lot of effort. Support from parents or mentors is the most valuable thing in this process,.

What feedback do you receive from agencies and the brands you work with?

The feedback has been very positive. Agencies highlight my height and proportions – details that are strong foundations for a supermodel career. Brands are always looking for unique faces to represent them, and the fact that I'm being chosen at castings motivates me. At the same time, I know success requires constant hard work and commitment. I want to show the world that I am ready to succeed in the modeling industry.

Besides modeling, what are your other interests?

Modeling takes a lot of time and energy, but education is my priority. A strong education and knowledge of languages are very important. Right now, I'm studying English and German, which will help my career in the future. I also love sports, especially volleyball, padel and horse riding – they keep me active, focused and balanced.

How do you balance school and modeling?

It's not easy to balance both, but with good time management and a well-organized schedule, I make it work. My parents' involvement is key. School is a priority, but I'm also fully committed to modeling. My goal is to excel in both – education and a modeling career.

Who inspires you in the modeling world?

My biggest inspiration is my mom, who motivates me and always tells me never to give up. I also admire Georgian model Matilda Gvarliani from Svaneti. I find her especially inspiring, particularly because my roots are also connected to Svaneti. Matilda's elegance and professionalism are a huge source of inspiration for me.

How do you define success at this stage of your career?

Right now, my modeling journey is just beginning. I know success takes patience, dedication, and working with the right mentor. With family support and professional mentorship, I believe I can build a successful modelling career.

Where do you see yourself in 5–10 years?

My dream is to become a supermodel, work with Victoria's Secret and other top brands, travel the world, walk legendary runways, and appear in leading magazines. In the coming years, I want to dedicate myself fully to modeling and become not only a successful model, but also someone who inspires others in this field.