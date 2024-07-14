From Europe to the USA: Tamaz Gomiashvili's Strategic Vision in Transforming Culinary Landscape

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It's always a proud moment to tell the story of successful Georgians making a statement and changing a culinary landscape no other than in a sought-after location like Los Angeles, USA. The manager and creative mind behind the successful restaurant chain Le Grand - Tamaz Gomiashvili, is an experienced entrepreneur with a long family history of restauranteurs - who has the knowledge and passion for the industry.

Le Grand restaurant, nestled in a busy area of downtown LA, offers a gastronomic experience where an experienced barman matches every dish with a drink to elevate its flavor, making every occasion worth celebrating. The restaurant promises to wow its customers with an unlimited tasting menu and drinks and make you want to return time and time again.

The restaurant received Diners Choice and Wine Spectators awards three years in a row, proving the outstanding service and quality of the food it offers to thousands of its customers.

The staff at Le Grand takes great pride in serving customers, as evidenced by the positive feedback the restaurant receives. That there might be the ultimate formula for success: a manager with the experience to guide and grow the business, who understands the industry and is not afraid to make bold moves, coming together with people who love what they do.

Owning and managing successful restaurants in Europe and the USA is a demanding job, but with great business acumen, Tamaz has been making strategic decisions to grow the business and face the challenges along the way.

He kindly shares his story with Entrepreneur magazine and reminisces about his journey as a restauranteur.

With over thirty years in the industry, his father's passion for food and the restaurant business sparked Tamaz's curiosity from a young age. Since then, he has always been involved in the family business. It was no surprise that over ten years ago, Tamaz embarked on his first venture, taking over restaurants in three locations in Saint Petersburg and expanding into Europe. "My first European project was a fine dining fish and seafood restaurant in Sofia, Bulgaria, which remains highly successful and famous in the area. The restaurant is unique by offering an extensive selection of high-quality fresh seafood unparalleled in the city or even the country. "- he says.

Then, there was a restaurant in Nice, France, where Tamaz co-invested in opening a fine-dining restaurant featuring a classic French-style menu. With its unique design and exquisite menu selection, the restaurant earned multiple prestigious recognitions. "My diverse experiences in entrepreneurship across various cities and countries have inevitably guided me to the United States—a market I've long been eager to explore and get to know better, given its status as one of the largest in the world." - Tamaz states.

All restaurants managed by Mr. Gomiashvili have something that sets them apart from competitors and is tailored to each specific market and consumer preference.

In Bulgaria, Tamaz identified a market niche with massive potential for a seafood restaurant. Porto Maltese, a fresh and rare seafood restaurant soon became a local favorite, and a go-to place for celebrating special occasions, corporate events, celebrity gatherings, and more. "While it is high-end with a higher price point, customers know that for the ultimate seafood selection, they should go to Porto Maltese." – he notes.

American restaurant culture differs significantly from the rest of the world, with notable variations even between states. These differences encompass many details, such as cuisine preferences, dining times, and service styles. The most striking example is that dinner in Europe is typically later than in America, and Europe tends to have a more classical and conservative service style, while in the U.S., it's more casual, even in the most expensive restaurants.

Rules, regulations, and marketing strategies are also dramatically different.

Knowing customers' preferences and what's important to them when it comes to choosing their dining experience is critical.

A thorough market research was done in Los Angeles, where Mr. Gomiashvili avidly saw the specific US consumer preferences and how they enjoy experimenting with food and having fun while eating out. Particular favorites were tapas-style dining, where customers can try multiple dishes and enjoy extravagant cocktails. Once again, Tamaz identified this untapped opportunity, offering a unique combination of food and drinks for a set price. Le Grand soon became a hit on Instagram and drew a crowd that keeps returning.

"What sets us apart here is that we operate as a fine dining restaurant but offer a fixed, affordable menu. For $49.99, customers can order an unlimited amount of food. We also pride ourselves on offering some of the best cocktails in the city, with unlimited cocktails for a fixed price of $27. Since customers in California often prefer cocktails over wine, we ensure our cocktails have the most unique presentation and taste. Le Grand restaurant is also one of the most popular restaurants on social media, which definitely helps to create a buzz." – says the manager.

Currently, there are over 50 staff members in Bulgaria and over 87 in Los Angeles. By the end of the year, Mr. Gomiashvili plans to open another prominent location in Pasadena, LA. "We anticipate having more than 170 employees in the U.S. alone. It's important to understand the labor regulations in each city and country, as they can vary dramatically." - notes Tamaz.

Building a successful business, especially in the hospitality industry, is a bumpy road. Preference change and economic downturns affect consumer spending, and often, the restaurant industry is hit the most. One has to be creative to overcome challenges and continue growing amid the recession and pandemic that hit in 2020. Le Grand was no different; the newly launched restaurant faced the most significant challenge after the pandemic hit and heavy regulations were imposed on businesses. "The restaurant industry was heavily affected, and it was uncertain how to operate safely in this new environment, as it seemed things would never be the same." – remembers Mr. Gomiashvili. One peculiarity of restaurant businesses seemed to emerge as constantly changing safety regulations, creating an unstable environment requiring continuous adjustments. As a result, many restaurants struggled and decided to close their doors for good. "One thing to note, in general, is that the market is constantly changing, whether due to a pandemic or regular economic fluctuations. We should never remain stagnant, even when our business is stable and successful. There is always room for positive changes. " – says Mr Gomiashvili, and he proves to be right by acting on the new opportunities that the Covid pandemic has brought.

Tamaz crafted the unlimited menu offerings after carefully reviewing the changed consumer patterns, which resulted in 100% revenue growth month to month compared to a regular pre-pandemic menu.

The plans for the restaurant are ever more exciting since Le Grand has been successful in LA; the family is working on opening at least a couple more locations in a short period. "We are also offering franchises so that our concept can be enjoyed in other states as well."- says Tamaz. That might halt European expansion for the time being, but the current focus is on the US market, and there is a very ambitious plan to have at least ten more Le Grand restaurant locations within the next five years. "Additionally, I am curious about exploring the coffee shop industry and developing a Georgian fast-food chain in California." – Tamaz notes.

Opening a restaurant in Georgia might also be on Tamaz's radar. While it's hard to predict when or what the restaurant's concept will be, surely it will be greeted with excitement and appreciated as a new sophisticated take on traditional Georgian cuisine with a modern twist or a Le Grand concept of unlimited dishes focusing on quality and variety of meals.

Tamaz advises aspiring restaurateurs looking to enter the industry that competition is fierce, especially in the restaurant business, so offering good food and a pleasant environment is no longer enough to keep the place busy. "To stand out, it's crucial to find your unique niche and position it effectively in the market using strategic marketing tools." - he says. Tamaz stresses the importance of understanding the nitty-gritty of calculating the costs of dishes and pricing them correctly, as prices should be justified and reasonable based on the offer.

"Last but not least, don't be afraid of change and taking risks." – Tamaz says. Even when the business is thriving, one should always look for ways to expand and embrace new challenges.