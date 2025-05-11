Georgian Furniture Brand PILLOW Signs Memorandum with Wayfair and Enters the Global Market

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Georgian premium furniture brand PILLOW, known for its high-quality upholstered products, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with global furniture retail giant Wayfair. Under this agreement, PILLOW's collections will gradually appear on Wayfair's international chain, giving customers from Europe, the U.S., and other regions the opportunity to purchase the brand's products .

According to company representatives, this is a significant milestone in PILLOW's global expansion strategy, aiming to introduce Georgian furniture design and quality to international markets.

"This is not just a sales channel — it's an opportunity to showcase our identity to the world," the brand states.

Wayfair, which serves millions of customers annually, is considered one of the most influential online furniture retailers globally.

Following the agreement, PILLOW is already in the process of uploading its first collections and is ready to take on new markets.