Global Tech Weekend Expands Across Three Cities in 2026: Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Baku

Global Tech Weekend (GTW), the largest decentralized tech movement, today announced its ambitious 2026 expansion: three flagship festivals across the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Following its record-breaking debut in Tbilisi in 2025 — which gathered 10,000+ attendees, 120 speakers, 130 sponsors, and 70+ investors from 17 countries — GTW will bring its unique decentralized model to Tashkent (April 2026), Tbilisi (June 2026), and Baku (October 2026).

A Movement, Not Just Events

Born in Los Angeles in 2024 with a vision to connect the Caucasus and Central Asia to the global innovation map, GTW has grown into a platform where ideas, capital, and creativity collide. Unlike traditional conferences, GTW transforms entire cities into living innovation ecosystems.

Decentralized: 40+ side events across hotels, coworking spaces, creative hubs, and cultural landmarks.

40+ side events across hotels, coworking spaces, creative hubs, and cultural landmarks. Cross-Border: A regional flywheel bridging East and West, connecting talent, capital, and markets.

A regional flywheel bridging East and West, connecting talent, capital, and markets. Community-Driven: Led by local founders, investors, universities, and creative leaders.

The 2026 Expansion

GTW Tashkent (April 2026): Central Asia's innovation hub comes alive with its largest-ever tech gathering.

Central Asia's innovation hub comes alive with its largest-ever tech gathering. GTW Tbilisi (June 2026): The flagship festival returns, bigger and bolder, with the main conference themed "The New Era Has Arrived."

The flagship festival returns, bigger and bolder, with the main conference themed GTW Baku (October 2026): The Caspian gateway hosts GTW for the first time, bridging Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Each city will host a flagship main conference, alongside a decentralized festival of side events that bring together founders, investors, corporates, creatives, and policy leaders from across the globe.

A Global Platform for a Rising Region

"In Tbilisi 2025 we saw what happens when a city becomes the stage for innovation — over 10,000 people, 120 speakers, 130 sponsors, and 70+ investors came together to build something bigger than a conference. GTW is not competing with events; we are the movement that unites them." said Nodo Ivanidze, Co-Founder of Global Tech Weekend. "In 2026, GTW will bring together 40,000+ participants, 200+ side events, and three main conferences across Tashkent, Tbilisi, and Baku — proving that the Caucasus and Central Asia are not just joining the global innovation economy, but helping to shape it."

In 2025, GTW forged new partnerships between regional corporations and startups, connected founders with mentors and investors, and brought large corporations into dialogue with government agencies. Building on that momentum, the 2026 trilogy will expand participation, deepen international collaboration, and establish GTW as the anchor of the region's innovation ecosystem.

Partners & Support

The 2025 edition was made possible by leading partners including TBC, GITA | Startup in Georgia, Adjara Group, ATARI, Game Nations, and Totally Human. Organizers will announce new global partners and sponsors for 2026 in the coming months.

About Global Tech Weekend

Global Tech Weekend is the largest decentralized tech movement — a series of city-wide innovation festivals across the Caucasus, Central Asia, and beyond. Founded in Los Angeles in 2024, GTW connects local ecosystems with the global stage through conferences, side events, and cross-border collaboration.