How Smart Glass Group's Founder Envisions a Healthier and Private Medical Environment

"In the golden age of technology, privacy should be sacrosanct—and our medical environments are no exception," began Anton Yerkeyev, founder of Smart Glass Group and the brains behind Priwatt™.

Smart glass is the future for many—blending technology with architectural beauty. Priwatt™ brings an unparalleled edge to this space, particularly in medical facilities. Hospitals, clinics, and patient rooms that once grappled with the challenge of ensuring patient privacy while maximizing natural light may find solace in Yerkeyev's innovations.

The Market Potential and Projections

The global smart glass market, valued at $4.5 billion in 2021, is now expected to breach the $10 billion mark by 2025, with the medical sector becoming one of its key pillars. A seamless integration of technology and design, smart glass—or, more specifically, Priwatt™—transforms medical institutions, offering an impeccable blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Yerkeyev elaborates, "When you're in a medical environment, every factor plays a role in patient recovery. Natural light is known for its healing properties, but sometimes, it must be controlled for various medical and privacy reasons. Priwatt™ makes this possible instantly."

Priwatt™'s Patented Approach

But what makes Priwatt™ unique? The proprietary technology that the company has developed. At the core of its portfolio is a patent of a busbar anchoring system and method for PDLC films, simply called "anchors," that ensure the reliability and longevity of the PDLC products.

Diving deeper, one finds the secret sauce in Priwatt™'s success story—a micro-layer of liquid crystal sandwiched between two layers of conductive films. This patented arrangement ensures instantaneous transition and doesn't drain significant power–an advancement that gives it an edge over competitors.

Priwatt™'s Profound Impact on America's Medical Sector

Adopting Priwatt™ in the American medical sector has set a new standard for infrastructure investment while integrating technology to better patient care. With its dual benefits of energy conservation and enhanced patient experience, medical institutions such as Mount Sinai, North York General Hospital, Moffit Cancer Center, and Halton Healthcare have trusted the brand to improve the medical experience for both their staff and patients.

Financially, the impact has been substantial as well. With energy costs often being a significant overhead for hospitals, the energy-efficient nature of Priwatt™, paired with its ability to allow natural light in, can lead to substantial savings in the long run. Reports suggest that hospitals using smart glass technology can expect to save up to 20% in energy costs annually.

With compelling statistics and a straightforward narrative, Priwatt™ offers a holistic solution. Its deepening footprint in America's medical sector underscores its ability to resonate with its core values: empathy, privacy, and unparalleled care.

PriWatt™'s Strategic Benefits to Healthcare

For healthcare, where innovation meets compassion, PriWatt™'s PDLC products, including PriWatt™ Film and PriWatt™ Glass, present a distinctive advantage.

1. Improved Patient Privacy:

Switchable PriWatt™ Glass has introduced a new level of privacy to medical care. A simple control can alter these smart glass panels from transparent to opaque, enhancing privacy in examination rooms, and patient chambers. This control offers a blend of openness and privacy that resonates with modern healthcare.

2. Observation without Contamination:

Cross-contamination, especially from high-risk pathogens such as MRSA, is a critical challenge in healthcare. PriWatt™'s technology allows medical staff to observe patients without cross-contamination, reducing the risk and anxiety in highly infectious areas.

3. A Hygienic Alternative to Curtains:

Traditional hospital curtains are difficult to sterilize and often harbor harmful germs. PriWatt™ switchable glass, with its antibacterial features, is an elegant and cleanable solution, establishing a new standard in hospitals, homes, and offices.

PriWatt™'s products also hold certification from reputable bodies such as UL (Underwriters Laboratories) and SGCC (Safety Glazing Certification Council). These certifications reflect the product's reliability and adherence to safety standards, emphasizing the brand as a responsible partner in healthcare infrastructure.

Challenging the Innovation

However, like all game-changers, Priwatt™ isn't without its critics. Dr. Maria Landon, an architect specializing in hospital designs, remarks, "While the tech is impressive, we must tread cautiously. The priority in medical spaces is patient welfare. Introducing such technologies requires rigorous testing for potential electromagnetic interference with medical equipment."

Yerkeyev acknowledges this concern. "We've been in rigorous dialogue with medical professionals and equipment manufacturers. Our glass goes through stringent quality checks, and ensuring no disruption to the medical environment is our topmost priority."

Expansion Plans and the Road Ahead

With North America being its largest market, Priwatt™ has ambitious plans for Europe and Asia. The company is already in advanced discussions with top hospitals in London, Berlin, and Tokyo, aiming to bring its smart glass solutions to their corridors and patient rooms.

Moreover, beyond the hospital walls, Priwatt™ envisions expanding its footprint to other privacy-centric areas like law firms, corporate board rooms, and even educational institutions—essentially, any environment where discretion is paramount.

A Vision Rooted in Empathy and Privacy

Concluding his discourse on the revolutionary product, Yerkeyev shared, "When I see hospitals, I see patients who need privacy as they recover. And Priwatt™ is my answer to this challenge." Today, PriWatt™ Glass is making patient rooms, dividers in shared patient rooms, waiting areas, ICUs, and neonatal facilities safer and healthier. "We aim to create a world where privacy isn't a luxury but a standard."

The smart glass industry is growing, and many players have entered the fray. But with a clear vision and a dedication to making medical environments healthier and private, Priwatt™ is here to redefine standards. Only time will determine the breadth of its impact, but for now, it shines bright both in promise and in practice.