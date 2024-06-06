ibis Styles Batumi - Renowned Budget Hotel Brand Unveils its First Location in Batumi
You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
The field of hospitality is one of the leading industries worldwide, and its level of development significantly impacts a country's tourism sector. Today, hotels are expected to offer not only comfort but also unique experiences. ibis Styles Batumi, set to open soon in Batumi, provides these modern standards.
ibis Styles is a budget hotel brand under Accor, a leading international company in the hospitality sector, which is popular in many countries. ibis Styles hotels have become a preferred choice for tourists and travelers due to their high-quality service, comfortable environment, affordable prices, and conceptual design.
ibis Styles Batumi is Accor's first hotel on the Black Sea coast. Accor's portfolio includes numerous properties and 15+ hotel development projects in our country, representing a significant investment.
According to Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe, the opening of the Batumi hotel is a crucial project for the company.
"Batumi stands out as one of Europe's key travel destinations, thanks to its blend of historic charm and contemporary architecture, complemented by a mild climate and stunning nature. Our newest addition in Batumi represents a significant milestone for Accor, marking our debut on Georgia's Black Sea coast. Georgia offers a wealth of opportunities for expansion, and we are committed to introducing our renowned brands to more destinations across the country and throughout the wider region," - says Exos Delaroff.
A fascinating aspect of ibis Styles Batumi is its distinctive design concept, which plays a pivotal role in reflecting Batumi's unique character. The themed design of the rooms draws inspiration from sports. This sports-themed interior is characterized by vibrant colors and decorative elements. Notably, Batumi was named one of the 2019 European Cities of Sport and in 2020 a football stadium with the high standards was inaugurated. Throughout the city, one encounters numerous expressions of sporting life and passion, underscoring the symbolic significance of ibis Styles Batumi hotel design choice.
As previously mentioned, ibis Styles Batumi comprises 121 rooms, each offering impressive views of the mountains and the sea. Beyond the rooms, the hotel features various multifunctional spaces that foster an ideal environment for relaxation and entertainment. ibis Styles Batumi is an ideal destination for families seeking relaxation, providing numerous dedicated areas for children to enjoy.
Furthermore, the hotel offers a specialized bar menu, primarily featuring healthy snacks and a children's menu.
Along with rest, the hotel is adapted to the business and professional needs of its guests. ibis Styles Batumi features conference and meeting rooms equipped with suitable infrastructure.
Adding to the comfort is the hotel's location - positioned along the pedestrian path of Batumi Boulevard. Its strategic placement ensures a quick 5-minute journey to Batumi International Airport. Furthermore, ibis Styles Batumi is located near the historic district of Batumi.
Considering all these details, it's apparent that the main tourist city of Georgia has introduced a space that notably establishes new standards of recreation for both local and international tourists.