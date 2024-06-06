ibis Styles Batumi - Renowned Budget Hotel Brand Unveils its First Location in Batumi

The field of hospitality is one of the leading industries worldwide, and its level of development significantly impacts a country's tourism sector. Today, hotels are expected to offer not only comfort but also unique experiences. ibis Styles Batumi, set to open soon in Batumi, provides these modern standards.

ibis Styles is a budget hotel brand under Accor, a leading international company in the hospitality sector, which is popular in many countries. ibis Styles hotels have become a preferred choice for tourists and travelers due to their high-quality service, comfortable environment, affordable prices, and conceptual design.

ibis Styles Batumi is Accor's first hotel on the Black Sea coast. Accor's portfolio includes numerous properties and 15+ hotel development projects in our country, representing a significant investment.

According to Alexis Delaroff, Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe, the opening of the Batumi hotel is a crucial project for the company.

"Batumi stands out as one of Europe's key travel destinations, thanks to its blend of historic charm and contemporary architecture, complemented by a mild climate and stunning nature. Our newest addition in Batumi represents a significant milestone for Accor, marking our debut on Georgia's Black Sea coast. Georgia offers a wealth of opportunities for expansion, and we are committed to introducing our renowned brands to more destinations across the country and throughout the wider region," - says Exos Delaroff.

A fascinating aspect of ibis Styles Batumi is its distinctive design concept, which plays a pivotal role in reflecting Batumi's unique character. The themed design of the rooms draws inspiration from sports. This sports-themed interior is characterized by vibrant colors and decorative elements. Notably, Batumi was named one of the 2019 European Cities of Sport and in 2020 a football stadium with the high standards was inaugurated. Throughout the city, one encounters numerous expressions of sporting life and passion, underscoring the symbolic significance of ibis Styles Batumi hotel design choice.