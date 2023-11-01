Interview with Isua Botman – CEO/Founder of Targetoo and Founder of Anthalon, on the Potential of Bidstream Data for NGOs and Specialized Government Entities

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Since 2013, the Targetoo DSP has enabled its clients to launch programmatic advertising campaigns. By definition, a DSP has access to Bidstream Data. Only recently have specialized government agencies begun utilizing this type of data for crime prevention. Anthalon, an independent trade organization, provides access to such data while adhering to GDPR guidelines and enforcing rigorous privacy regulations.

Welcome, Isua. It's a pleasure to have you with us. Could you start by giving us a brief overview of what bidstream data is and why it's so significant?

Thank you for having me. At its core, bidstream data is a set of information derived from the real-time bidding process that occurs when ads are displayed on apps and websites. Every time someone visits a site or app with an 'adslot,' there's a rapid exchange of information, often consisting of over 50 metrics, and this happens globally. Think about this: approximately 90% of the world's apps and sites have such an adslot. So, we're gathering an immense amount of data every second.

What kinds of insights can NGOs and government entities derive from this data?

The data offers a wealth of information. Latitude/longitude coordinates, IP addresses, unique Device IDs, device language, and more. This means specialized government organizations can track travel patterns, detect irregular activities, monitor online behavior, and more. For NGOs, it could be about tracking and managing resources or understanding demographics for targeted campaigns.

How does bidstream data differ from cellular tower data?

Cellular data mostly gives you location and phone number. In contrast, bidstream data, as I mentioned earlier, contains over 40 metrics, making it much richer. This includes specifics like the installed language on a device, which can be crucial for understanding user behavior and preferences.

There's a vast amount of data being processed. How do we ensure that this doesn't infringe on individual privacy rights?

That's a critical question. At Anthalon, while we see the immense potential of this data, we prioritize ethical considerations. It's essential to work within the legal frameworks of different countries, and we ensure that personal data remains anonymous, following GDPR and other global data protection standards.

How do you envision the technology revolutionizing crime prevention and resolution?

By analyzing bidstream data, governments and crime prevention agencies can detect anomalies, track suspicious activities, and even predict potential threats. For example, sudden irregular travel patterns might indicate trafficking or smuggling. Real-time insights can lead to quicker response times and more effective interventions. It's truly game-changing.

Lastly, what's next for Anthalon in terms of bidstream data assessment and analysis?

We're continuously refining our tools and data query capabilities. Our goal is to make the data more accessible, with intuitive visualization tools like map interfaces. We're also looking at collaborations with specialized government entities and NGOs to ensure that the data serves the greater good.

Thank you, Isua, for shedding light on this transformative technology. We're excited to see the positive impacts it will bring to society.

Thank you for having me. I believe we're just scratching the surface of what's possible, and we are eager to continue exploring its potential.

www.targetoo.com

www.anthalon.com