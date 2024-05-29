Lambda Gaming Shines at CasinoBeats 2024 with 8Bit Football Twinko

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The CasinoBeats 2024, now concluded, marked its 6th edition with a gathering of industry leaders, innovators, and professionals from around the world. Held from May 21-23 in Malta, the event provided a comprehensive platform for networking, education, and business opportunities.

In a highly competitive field at the CasinoBeats, Lambda Gaming emerged triumphant, securing the prestigious Best Game Release of the Year award among eight notable nominees. This is not the first time Lambda Gaming's 8Bit direction has been acknowledged on the international stage, highlighting its consistent excellence. Lambda Gaming's core objective of merging traditional gaming with iGaming perfectly captures the evolving dynamics of the interactive entertainment industry.



8Bit Football Twinko captured the hearts of attendees and streamers alike. This captivating game met the criteria set by the judges, including graphics and design, innovation, game mechanics, features and bonuses, as well as music and sound quality. Streamers such as Gamducks, Chipmonkz and Slotjudge participated in playing and evaluating the games. Following two days of intense gaming sessions, attendees voted for the best game release. The winner was honored with an award at the Game Developer Awards, marking a significant achievement for Lambda Gaming.

8Bit Football Twinko, the star of the show, offers a unique blend of Plinko-style gameplay in the main game and elements reminiscent of the popular 2048 game in its bonus round. Boasting charming retro-style 8-bit visuals, sound and dynamic gameplay, the game captures the essence of classic gaming with a modern twist. In the main game, players experience the thrill of football as balls fall from the top, aiming to score goals and secure wins. However, if the goalkeeper blocks the shot, it results in an unsuccessful attempt. The bonus game introduces the engaging mechanics of 2048, with merging tiles designed as football jerseys. This innovative approach creates an enjoyable experience for all players.

Looking forward, Lambda Gaming is set to build on the success of 8Bit concept by expanding its portfolio of 8-bit games. With a focus on creativity and quality, the company aims to meet the increasing demand for classic gaming experiences with modern innovations.