Liberty Introduces a New Premium Banking Brand – Studio Liberty

Liberty has recently introduced its new premium banking brand – Studio Liberty. This is a unique concept in Georgia, designed at the intersection of personal and business financial needs. At Studio Liberty, customers can access a full range of exclusive, tailored premium banking services -all in one place, without any barriers.

"We're pleased to present a completely new banking experience through Studio Liberty. The Studio is a multifunctional space where our clients receive premium banking services, make use of the space itself, and attend exclusive events organized just for them.

What truly defines the Studio Liberty experience is the Studio Banker a dedicated expert who supports customers in their day-to-day banking, helps them make smart financial decisions, and ensures they make the most of the Studio space. With the support of experienced bankers, Studio Liberty members can access any banking service - whether for business or personal finance - quickly and, most importantly, in one single location" - Ledi Kochlamazashvili, Head of Personal Banking and Customer Value Creation at Liberty.

Studio Liberty locations are currently open in Tbilisi and Kutaisi:

Tbilisi - 70 Abashidze Street

Kutaisi - 19 Grishashvili Street

More details on Studio Liberty's Premium and Digital plans are available at: https://studioliberty.ge/ka/studio-subscription-plans

Liberty is one of the largest commercial banks in Georgia, serving over 1.7 million individuals and more than 50,000 small and medium-sized businesses. With assets of over GEL 5 billion and more than 5,500 employees, Liberty operates the most extensive service network in the country, with over 360 service centers and 632 ATMs, self-service machines, and POS terminals across all regions and municipalities. In addition to its wide physical presence, Liberty also provides modern digital banking and remote services to both individual and business clients.