MAQRO Construction Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Korean Architecture Firm HEERIM ARCHITECTS & PLANNERS

One of the leading companies in Georgia's construction and infrastructure sector, Maqro Construction, has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the South Korean architecture firm HEERIM ARCHITECTS & PLANNERS, a company with extensive international experience.

Under the memorandum, HEERIM ARCHITECTS & PLANNERS will participate in projects carried out by Maqro Construction both in Georgia and abroad. The cooperation will encompass key areas such as master planning for urban development, architectural design, construction supervision, and project and construction process management. The companies also plan to jointly undertake large‑scale projects in the future.

Emin Uçar, founder of MAQRO Group, emphasized the significance of the partnership.

"Today a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Maqro Construction and HEERIM. HEERIM is a major international company operating in the field of design. We already have successful experience working together. I would especially highlight the large‑scale AzerGold Project in Azerbaijan — a facility for gold mining and production. HEERIM is an important strategic partner for us, and we share common goals in Georgia as well. Our collaboration has already begun within the Maqro City Tbilisi residential complex. We also aim to jointly develop new stadium and airport projects and fully leverage HEERIM's professional expertise in these directions. This partnership is particularly meaningful and valuable to us. Once again, I congratulate both sides on this important step toward deepening our cooperation."

For Maqro Construction, this memorandum represents another significant step toward expanding international partnerships and aligning the construction sector with global standards.

Jeong Yong Kyon, chairman of HEERIM ARCHITECTS & PLANNERS, also spoke about the collaboration.

"Today is a special day. It is a great honor for us to sign this memorandum with Maqro Construction. I believe Maqro Construction is one of the best companies on the Georgian development market, while HEERIM is among the leading architectural firms worldwide. Our 55 years of experience span major fields such as the architectural design of airports, hotels, sports infrastructure, and stadiums built to international standards. This partnership with Maqro serves exactly this purpose — to jointly create high‑quality infrastructure, not only in Georgia but also beyond its borders. Our cooperation will not be limited to architectural work alone; we also plan to engage in various infrastructure projects. Georgia is a country with great potential. This is my third visit, and each time I witness the country's progress — both economically and in tourism. The beautiful nature and diverse regions attract many people, and I am confident that Georgia will soon become one of the best tourist destinations."