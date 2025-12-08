New2026: Celebrate the Magic of the Holidays with Silk Hospitality

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With the festive season just around the corner, the question on everyone's mind is: where will you welcome the New Year? Silk Hospitality has taken care of all the details, creating magical experiences not just for December 31, but for the entire holiday season. Across Georgia, each property has its own specially curated Christmas and New Year program, ensuring guests enjoy truly memorable celebrations. From the Telegraph Hotel and Radisson Blu Tbilisi to Tsinandali Estate, Kokhta Bakuriani, and Radisson Blu Batumi, every location offers its own unique charm and festive magic.

Of course, no celebration is complete without exceptional cuisine. At every Silk Hospitality property, guests can indulge in signature holiday menus thoughtfully crafted by Brand Chef Irakli Asatiani and his team.

In Tbilisi, the iconic Telegraph Hotel, located on the city's main avenue, sets the stage for a vibrant holiday season. Guests can enjoy performances by local and international artists across multiple venues, including Grand Cafe, Philosophico, Tatuza Jazz Club, Rolling Stone Rooftop Bar and the Courtyard Bar. From live music to inventive cocktails and a lively festive atmosphere, Telegraph has quickly become one of the city's favorite gathering spots, making this New Year's celebration truly unforgettable.

For a more enchanting holiday experience, Tsinandali Estate, A Radisson Collection Hotel and Kokhta Bakuriani are ready to welcome guests. The Silk Hospitality team has gone above and beyond to make sure every guest leaves with memories to cherish. On December 31, Tsinandali Estate will feature Ensemble Alilo, the David Mazanashvili Band, and a DJ set, while Kokhta Bakuriani hosts performances by Beka Gochiashvili, Luka Topuria, and Temuriko Diasamidze.

The festivities continue on New Year's morning, January 1, 2026. Tsinandali Estate will host a festive brunch accompanied by live piano music from Gigi Pianomen, followed by an evening program at the Library Bar by Georgian band – Green Room. At Kokhta Bakuriani, David Gomarteli and DJ Bonjourlan promise a lively start to the year. Both properties will also offer engaging programs on January 7 to extend the holiday cheer.

Radisson Blu Tbilisi, including Republic Restaurant and Noble Savage Club, offers its own line-up of exciting holiday events. Meanwhile, Radisson Blu Batumi will welcome guests to festive experiences at Medea Restaurant and the Cloud Bar-Restaurant on the 19th floor.

