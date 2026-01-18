Nino Enukidze Participates in WEF2026 in Davos

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The forum will take place from January 18–23 in Davos, Switzerland, and will bring together around 3,000 MOST influential leaders from governments, academia and the business sector, civil society and culture, as well as global technology corporations and innovative projects from various countries.

Among the key topics of discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in 2026 are geopolitics, growth, people, technology, and the planet. The aim of the forum is to address global challenges and to deepen dialogue and cooperation across different sectors. Nino is also invited as a speaker at two sessions:

Within the framework of the World Economic Forum, the session "Intelligence for Inclusion: Transforming Women's Health through AI" will be held, which is part of the Alliance for Global Good – Gender Equity and Equality's "We Lead" Lounge programme and promotes gender equality in the fields of healthcare, women's entrepreneurship, education, and skills development. The Alliance is supported by the Gates Foundation, and this session represents one of the most influential events at the Forum.

The second session is organized by Mastercard and is titled "Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth x Young Global Leaders," and Mastercard Fellows participate in it, speaking about strategic cooperation, building connections, and action-oriented plans.

In 2024, Nino Enukidze was named a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. This ranking is compiled once every three years, selecting around 100 leaders worldwide. According to the Forum, this prestigious ranking highlights individuals with a global vision who are capable of responding to the various challenges facing the world.

Since 2024, students and professors of the Business and Technology University have been granted access to the World Economic Forum's latest and unique AI-based Strategic Intelligence Platform, which is actively used in teaching and research processes. BTU has also become the contributor to the Strategic Intelligence Platform from Georgia.

The Davos World Economic Forum is the most influential and exclusive event in the world. It was first held in 1977, and in 2026 it will host its 56th session. This year, the forum will be attended by around 3,000 leaders, including prime ministers from 50 countries and more than 100 international media outlets.

A number of major global initiatives originated in Davos, including the creation of the G20 and the founding of the vaccine alliance GAVI, which has provided free vaccinations to more than one billion children worldwide. The Reskilling Revolution initiative also began in Davos, aiming to help one billion people better prepare for the future labor market.