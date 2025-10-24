Pave Bank, the first programmable bank operating in Georgia, has raised $39 million

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Pave Bank, which began operations in Georgia last year, has secured $39 million in investment. The investors in this world‑leading programmable bank include global venture capital firms such as Accel Partners, Tether Investments, Quona Capital, Wintermute, Helios Digital Ventures, Financial Technology Partners, Yolo Investments, Kazea Capital and GC&H Investments. The investment is aimed to expand corporate and institutional banking that unifies traditional finance with regulated digital assets.

It is notable that this is the largest venture funding round for a digital bank operating in Georgia's financial market. Accel, the new investor in Pave Bank, is a global venture capital firm operating in Silicon Valley with over US$25 billion assets under management, and has backed companies such as Facebook, FalconX, Spotify, Slack and others.

As a result of the funding raised, Pave Bank's total financing now exceeds $44 million, which will enable it to expand its regulatory footprint, accelerate product development, build institutional‑grade infrastructure and increase client coverage across global markets.

"The global financial system is moving toward regulated, on‑chain finance, and institutions need a trusted bridge between the old and the new. We have built a multi‑asset bank that combines the stability and oversight of traditional finance with the automation and speed of digital assets. This is a redefinition of how money moves safely, transparently, and automatically across the world's financial systems," said Salim Dhanani, co‑founder and CEO of Pave Bank.

Since launching, Pave Bank has focused on building a sustainable, technology-driven operating model rather than chasing top-line growth. The company reached profitability in seven of the last nine months , a rare achievement for a newly licensed bank.

"The companies we serve are large corporations and technologically advanced institutions operating globally. They expect their bank to be as fast and agile as the high‑tech companies they work with, but at the same time to be a safe, regulated and transparent financial institution. That is the bridge we are building," said Salim Dhanani.

This vision is shared by Pave Bank's investors. "As digital assets become an integral part of the global financial ecosystem, there is a strong need for a well regulated, full reserve approach to banking at the intersection of fiat and digital assets. Pave Bank is at the forefront of this fundamental shift in how financial infrastructure operates and we are excited to partner with them," said Rachit Parekh, Partner at Accel.

From the outset, Pave Bank has developed its products within the regulatory framework for digital assets and as these regulations grow and harmonize, the company actively collaborates with regulators to ensure compliance and global interoperability.

Looking ahead, Pave Bank plans to expand its licensing footprint, deepen its programmable banking and institutional financial products, and integrate with major financial and digital‑assets ecosystems. In the long term, its aim is to become a trusted global financial institution for corporations and institutions - the place where traditional and digital economies finally operate as one in a programmable and regulated way.

About Pave Bank

Pave Bank is a fully regulated programmable commercial bank built for the modern economy. We enable corporates and institutions to run fiat and regulated digital assets side by side - with an instant settlement network, stablecoin and digital asset management, programmable money flows, comprehensive payment solutions and corporate treasury management. Our mission is to make money move safely, intelligently, and automatically across the world's financial systems.



Pave Bank, with a Singaporean holding company, holds a banking license issued by the National Bank of Georgia and a bank representative office in London, United Kingdom. Pave Bank is in the process of expanding its presence globally with offices in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and within the European Economic Area.

About Accel Partners

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Anthropic, Browserstack, Bumble, CrowdStrike, Facebook, FalconX, Freshworks, Flipkart, Lovable, Ola Cabs, Qualtrics, Scale, Segment, Slack, Spotify, Swiggy, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 40+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com or @Accel on X.

About Tether Investments

Tether Investments is the dedicated investment arm of Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin. With global reach, Tether Investments deploys capital from Tether's profits to back pioneering founders and companies at the intersection of technology, infrastructure and real-world utility. From frontier markets to advanced digital ecosystems, Tether Investments partners with teams building the platforms, protocols and innovations that shape the future of finance and commerce. For more, visit www.tether.io or follow @Tether_to on X.

About Quona Capital

Quona Capital is a leading global venture capital firm dedicated to investing in innovative technology companies that drive financial inclusion and economic opportunity in emerging markets. With a focus on Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, India, and Southeast Asia, Quona partners with visionary entrepreneurs building scalable solutions for consumers and SMEs. Our team brings deep fintech expertise and hands-on experience across both emerging and developed markets, backing businesses that drive financial inclusion while delivering strong financial returns. Learn more at www.quona.com.