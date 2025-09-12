Petrocas Energy Group Announces Changes in its Shareholder Structure

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Petrocas Energy Group, a leading integrated energy distribution company in the Caspian and Black Sea regions, today announced important changes to its shareholder structure.

Following the completion of the transaction dated 25 April 2025, the Group's existing shareholders have fully acquired all the shares in Petrocas Energy Group previously held by Mr. David Iakobachvili. This transaction is fully aligned with Petrocas' long-term strategy of expanding trading, logistics, retail, and aviation fueling services across Eurasia and beyond.

"These changes strengthen our shareholder base and reinforce Petrocas' commitment to growth and operational excellence," said Chief Executive Officer Mr. Vano Nakaidze. "We remain focused on delivering reliable energy solutions, expanding our retail and logistics networks, and creating value for our partners and the communities we serve."