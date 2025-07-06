Placing Technologies in the Service of People – An Idea to Which We Are Devoted

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At a time when technologies define the global agenda and innovation is one of the fastest-evolving resources, it becomes increasingly difficult to understand where the product/innovation ends and the creation of real value begins. Against the background of this constantly changing environment, 10 years ago, Logica Group began exploring some fundamental questions: to what extent are technologies adapted to the human being? Where is the boundary at which business and its digital solutions truly serve the needs of the individual, the team, and social systems? What other significant components create success alongside technologies? Could the key to success lie elsewhere, in a more human-centered approach?

"The true power of technology is unlocked only when power is not the goal, but a means that adapts to human needs and aspirations," state those at Logica Group.

From the get-go, this was the goal of just one company - Skyhi. Over the following decade, however, this vision went large-scale, transforming that company into a complex holding group, which today unites six subsidiaries and serves thousands of businesses needs on a daily basis. After 10 years of development, managing more than 400 corporate clients, overseeing IT assets valued at over 30 million, processing more than 15,000 unique cases annually, and partnering with more than 10 international brands, Logica Group represents an ecosystem that not only responds to complex challenges, but which also creates new standards in technological services and defines the direction of industry development and growth.

Logica Group - a holding that unites all the technological services a business needs, in one space

Logica Group is not simply a union of businesses – it is a systemic vision for the digital world, which turns technology into a development tool tailored to human needs. The group's strength lies in its diversity – not as a collection of companies, but as a powerful structure united around an idea that views customer needs holistically and systemically. For this reason, every business unit of the group brings specialized expertise to a specific domain. United by shared values and a common vision, they create a powerful synergy that drives a human-centered technological ecosystem.

The core strength of this network lies in its comprehensive nature – meeting diverse business needs through a unified platform. Whether it's stable IT infrastructure, cutting-edge cybersecurity, rapidly adaptable digital products, market-oriented educational programs, or deep data analytics – all solutions are seamlessly integrated and readily accessible. It represents a systematically organized environment where technological ideas are executed according to a clearly planned process – step-by-step, from idea to final realization. The group's companies leverage each other's expertise to deliver precise, effective, and high-quality solutions to any challenge.

Together with Skyhi, Logica Group includes business units with diverse competencies, among them Accelera – an IT education and career advancement platform; UNIT – all key digital products and IT services in one place; Xperience – research and development; and ITAG – the Information Technology Association.

Skyhi - comprehensive management of digital transformation and IT services for business

An IT partner that speaks a common language with its customers

Technology creates new business opportunities every day. Yet, with the rapid pace of technological change, making the right choices, and using those technologies effectively, is becoming increasingly challenging. For many, this brings uncertainty and discomfort, as fully leveraging technology requires specialized knowledge and advanced expertise. That's why companies need reliable partners who can help build a new digital reality – seamlessly, accessibly, quickly, and in compliance with the highest standards.

The idea for Skyhi was born in 2014, when the founders of Logica Group recognized a gap in the Georgian market: technological services were often overly complex, too technical, and insufficiently aligned with customer needs. In response, they set out to create a partner that not only possessed strong technical capabilities, but that could also communicate in a way clients could understand – listening carefully, and responding to their unique challenges. This became the main motivation – to break down barriers between people and technology, simplify their interaction with technology, and become trusted, human-oriented IT partners.

"If we had to summarize the company's mission, it would be 'the way toward people,'" states Tornike Tokhadze, co-founder and CEO of Skyhi, in an interview with Entrepreneur. "Ten years ago, when we started, technology was still unclear and often even frightening to many. From the beginning, we believed that technology should serve people, not the other way around. With the growing interest in technology, Skyhi actively collaborates with those customers seeking a comfortable and sincere relationship with IT. Everything begins with human communication. Before we propose any technical solution, we strive to deeply understand our partner's identity, needs, challenges, and daily reality. For us, technology is only a tool: the main focus is the person who uses it. That is why we begin diagnostics through dialogue, and at every stage of the process – be it is infrastructure analysis, security level assessment, or digital transformation plan development – the customer is actively involved. We believe the best result is achieved when the customer is a co-participant in the process."

Skyhi's core working principles are based on three fundamental elements: first, a human-centered approach, which involves identifying their clients' real needs, and communicating in a human language; second, process transparency, which includes determining a clear and transparent route for each technological task, from idea to final realization; and third, optimal technology selection, which means choosing technological solutions that create lasting and real value for partners.

Guided by its human-centered approach, Skyhi now partners with over 400 active companies and successfully handles more than 15,000 unique cases annually. Today, the company's IT services are utilized in more than 10 regions of Georgia, and in practically every industry where digital transformation is a decisive factor for organizational competitiveness.

Skyhi is an undisputed leader in sectors such as hospitality, where technology determines the quality of communication with customers; retail, where data protection and automation are critical issues; financial and consulting companies, which require secure and flexible infrastructure; logistics, construction, and global development companies, which need optimized and uninterrupted operational systems; and international organizations and legal firms, which depend on enhanced security, stable communication, and rapid data accessibility on a global scale.

Among the company's diverse services, IT outsourcing, cloud services, efficient infrastructure management, and digital transformation consulting are in particular demand. Customers don't approach the company solely to resolve technical problems: they come looking for a partner who will take their exact needs into consideration, who will study their business requirements, and who will create technological solutions tailored to those unique requirements. It is this human-centered communication that stands as Skyhi's most valuable service, and the cornerstone of the trust it builds with clients.

Skyhi's team has played a key role in numerous complex technological transformation projects, significantly reshaping the operational structure and prospects of its partner companies. These successful cases are a fundamental part of the company's rich history and deep expertise.

Skyhi's leadership was once again demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when, together with its global partner 3CX, the company played a decisive role in creating a 24-hour, uninterrupted, and fully effective communication platform for Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed entirely new challenges to government institutions. Effective and continuous communication became a critically important factor. The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was the primary institution responsible for managing and supporting the pandemic process, yet their traditional and outdated communication tools were unable to handle challenges of this kind. It was at this time that the communication platform implemented by Skyhi, together with 3CX, became the main backbone of the organization.

3CX represents an integrated communication solution that combines:

Video conferences - for regular briefings, training of regional office staff, and rapid decision-making;

- for regular briefings, training of regional office staff, and rapid decision-making; A c hat and messaging system - for internal and external communication;

- for internal and external communication; Hotline and contact center functions - to provide citizens with uninterrupted consultation services;

- to provide citizens with uninterrupted consultation services; Mobile and desktop applications - with full support for remote work.

The integration implemented by Skyhi made the following possible:

A c ontinuous connection between central and regional offices , replacing previously fragmented communication channels;

, replacing previously fragmented communication channels; Rapid retraining of healthcare workers and administrative staff in an online format;

in an online format; Effective operation of a citizen hotline , offering real-time answers and consultations;

, offering real-time answers and consultations; Improved internal communication quality, enhancing the organization's ability to respond quickly to prevent the spread of the virus.

The success and efficiency of the project transformed 3CX at the NCDC from a temporary solution into a strategically vital platform. Its impact extended beyond the agency, as the Georgian healthcare system adopted it on a broader scale, integrating it into other critical institutions. To this day, it remains a primary channel for both internal communication and citizen services.

The pandemic showed everyone that effective communication is essential – not just for operations, but for saving lives. Skyhi's experience at the NCDC represents a notable example of how a properly selected and implemented technological solution can radically change the functioning of an organization during a crisis and beyond.

For the Skyhi team, the relationship does not end with the implementation of a technological solution. They firmly believe that success lies in long-term partnership. That is why, "Skyhi never walks away from a client - after implementing a tech solution, the company will continue to monitor, question, adjust, and refine the system, because this is a living and ongoing process," the company emphasizes. This approach ensures that implemented systems remain consistently optimal, efficient, and precisely aligned with the evolving needs of the business. Client feedback and continuous monitoring are what enable Skyhi to not only solve the challenges companies face, but also to take preventive measures and guarantee uninterrupted and seamless business operations.

"Trust doesn't come in a day - it is built through daily, sincere interactions. Today, companies expect not only technical support, but also a deep understanding of their specific business needs and a compassionate approach. Therefore, our approach is based on the principles: 'Listen and understand, explain and inform, then ask how it works.' It may seem like a simple cycle, but this is exactly the secret to trust - when a partner feels you are by their side, not trying to evade responsibility, and that for you they are not just a 'client,' but a partner. Added to this is one of our core principles - protecting confidentiality at all costs," Tornike Tohadze explains.

Behind Skyhi stands a team of professionals, combining technological expertise, human values, and strategic vision. The company pays special attention to the professional growth of its employees by offering continual internal and external training, international certification, partnerships with industry leaders, and access to the latest innovative technologies - fostering motivation, competence, and dedication within the team. Skyhi recognizes that such offerings directly reflect on the company's success and the quality of services offered to its clients.

It is precisely this loyal and highly qualified team that defines Skyhi's unique role in Georgia's technology ecosystem. Skyhi considers itself not merely an IT company, but a systemic player that changes the dynamics of the entire ecosystem and elevates its development quality. The company's goal is to make technology human-centered, and thereby enrich Georgia's business environment.

To achieve this, Skyhi has created the Accelera platform to develop tech talent, nurture the new generation, and share knowledge - all aimed at making technology accessible and understandable to everyone. Accelera actively participates in the sector's development, establishing standards, and creating values that make IT more human. "Our vision is for Skyhi to become the center of competence attraction in the IT sector - a place where technology is not only discussed, but also used thoughtfully," says Salome Tohadze.

The international market is a strategic direction for Skyhi. Skyhi actively collaborates with global companies such as Kaseya, from whom it proudly gained the status of Kaseya Gold Partner. Kaseya is a leading software provider serving both IT service providers and internal IT teams, with a core focus on strengthening security, automation, monitoring, and overall process efficiency. As a Kaseya Gold Partner, Skyhi stands out as a trusted and experienced company, benefiting from privileged access to specialized resources, support, and exclusive opportunities through its strategic partnership.

Skyhi strives to become the company from Georgia that is trusted on the international market as a human-centered and professional IT partner. "In this direction, we are already taking concrete steps - expanding our team, training employees according to international standards, and establishing connections with partners who share our values: technology in the service of people. Our vision is for Skyhi to become a regional player that not only provides services, but which also shares knowledge - whether through consulting, training, or by supporting digital transformation. Our key advantage in the global market is precisely the human approach that already distinguishes us locally. We believe these values know no borders, and for this reason, international development is not only an opportunity, but also a responsibility for us," says Skyhi's CEO.

UNIT.STORE – a unified online space for digital products and IT services in Georgia

All major IT products and services gathered in one place

Today, businesses and customers alike face difficulties in acquiring and managing IT products and services. Beyond the considerable investment of time, money, and human resources, the process is often fragmented and complex, requiring separate steps such as domain registration, license acquisition, service management, payment processing, and security oversight.

Both in Georgia and globally, countless providers offer these and other services, each with their own platforms, purchasing procedures, and support systems. As a result, companies must juggle multiple interfaces, constantly verify data, and adapt to different security standards. This complexity makes maintaining a reliable digital infrastructure both inefficient and burdensome, diverting valuable resources and attention away from core business activities.

UNIT.STORE was created in response to this need - Georgia's first unique online platform to unite hundreds of IT services and licenses in one place, simplifying the purchasing and service activation process, increasing transparency, and establishing a new standard for digital commerce. UNIT.STORE enables companies to engage with technology quickly and effortlessly by providing access to essential products and services on a single, intuitive platform, significantly reducing both time and resource costs.

The platform offers users services and products from leading globally recognized brands, among them Microsoft, Google, Adobe, 3CX, Zoho, Zoom, Bitdefender, and Digital Ocean. All digital products and services are organized within a unified account management system, where users can easily purchase products, manage payments, and receive professional IT support and consulting services. UNIT.STORE's IT specialists are ready to listen to user needs and provide high-quality, targeted consultations, as the company believes that effective IT solutions should not solely be technology-focused, but require a deep understanding of specific business goals and challenges.

Digital products and services on the platform are divided into categories, allowing users to easily find and acquire the services they need. In the domains and websites category, users can register and transfer domains, as well as access Linux and Windows hosting services and website-building tools. The cloud infrastructure section features the most popular and reliable services, such as UNIT.STORE Cloud, Digital Ocean, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, supporting businesses in rapid growth and flexibility. The productivity category includes Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, and Zoho Workplace, which ensure efficient team collaboration. In the software category, users can purchase licensed software such as Microsoft Windows, Microsoft Office, AutoDesk, Adobe, and more.

When it comes to security, the platform delivers comprehensive protection solutions, including spam filtering, secure VPN access, SSL certificates, and Bitdefender antivirus. Reliable data backup and recovery services are available through platforms such as Veeam and Acronis.

For training and certification, the platform partners with Accelera, offering users access to high-quality education and professional development in cybersecurity. In addition, the Skyhi network provides end-to-end support, including technical assistance, configuration, outsourcing, and consulting, helping users quickly and effectively resolve IT challenges.

"With UNIT.STORE, we are not simply creating another digital store: our vision is much broader - it is a complete transformation of the digital ecosystem in Georgia, where businesses and individuals will no longer need to communicate with dozens of providers to purchase licenses from Microsoft, Google, or Adobe, hosting, or cybersecurity products. We turn the acquisition and management of IT services into a simple, intuitive, and secure process, offering a one-stop-shop principle for all in-demand digital products and consultations. This is our contribution to raising the competitiveness of Georgian businesses in the global market, where every digital step is confident and simplified," - Alexander Chikovani, founder and director of UNIT.STORE, tells Entrepreneur.

The vision of UNIT.STORE includes both the B2B and B2C sectors, creating a universal digital service space for all types of users. Today, the platform is actively used by various entities, among them startups, architectural and legal offices, representatives of the hospitality sector, financial and accounting outsourcing companies, retail outlets, and others. UNIT.STORE offers a wide range of high-level digital services that help simplify operations and increase competitiveness.

UNIT.STORE creates thematically organized packages of digital services tailored to all user types – individuals, small teams, and organizations of any size. These packages are designed to simplify the process of finding and purchasing the right services based on specific goals or areas, such as website creation, office communication, data protection, backup solutions, remote work support, and more. The thematic structure helps users understand which services are contextually relevant to solving particular tasks. By using these curated packages, users not only save time, but also benefit from a more accessible and user-friendly experience, particularly valuable for those lacking technical expertise.

"In addition to ready-made packages, one of UNIT.STORE's key strengths is its ability to offer personalized solutions. The company takes an individual approach to each user, whether a business or an individual, crafting tailored packages that address specific, unique needs. Each personalized package is shaped with the involvement of professional consultants, who analyze the technological context of the company or individual user, identify key goals, and offer digital solutions that are most optimal for achieving those goals. By offering both thematic and personalized packages, UNIT.STORE not only enhances the platform's functionality, but also embodies the vision that technology should be accessible, intuitive, and meaningful for everyone. For this reason, the platform continuously broadens its offerings so that every user can get precisely the service they need - at the right time, to solve the right task," Chikovani notes.

The UNIT.STORE team is strategically planning for 2025, with the goal of strengthening its position as a regional leader in digital services and delivering a versatile, high-quality IT platform tailored to customer needs. This year's priorities include activating digital channels, fully integrating CRM systems, expanding product categories, and enhancing the user experience through the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence. Additionally, UNIT.STORE is actively developing regional partnerships, which will enable the company to broaden the reach of its services so as to meet the demands of both local and international markets.

Ultimately, these efforts aim not only to solidify UNIT.STORE's market position, but also to boost the overall potential of Georgia's IT sector, increase its competitiveness, and accelerate the country's digital development.

Accelera – A Pathway to Technological Education and Career Development

Today, the success of organizations largely depends on how quickly and effectively they can find, retrain, and integrate professionals with IT competencies and digital skills into practical work processes. This challenge becomes especially acute in contexts where there is a shortage of skilled professionals in the technology sector, and where newcomers, especially young people, struggle to gain the practical experience that employers demand.

In response to this need, Accelera was created - an intensive educational and career development platform aimed at equipping candidates with real knowledge, providing practical experience, and ensuring successful employment in the professional workforce.

Accelera is an IT education and career advancement platform established in partnership with CompTIA - the world's largest IT association and leader in IT professional education and certification - and the Information Technology Association of Georgia (ITAG), implemented on the technological foundation of Skyhi.

As an authorized partner of CompTIA, Accelera offers individuals interested in IT careers a career development roadmap designed by international experts, hands-on courses aligned with the demands of specific IT roles, continuously updated learning materials, and the latest information on industry trends.

Accelera also provides access to international certification directly from Georgia, further enhancing students' competitiveness in both local and global markets.

Accelera serves as a bridge between theoretical knowledge and the real work environment, enabling individuals to quickly gain the skills and experience needed to become competitive in the job market. The Accelera programs are divided into three main stages:

Accelera Start - for beginners who want to take their first steps toward an IT career;

for beginners who want to take their first steps toward an IT career; Accelera Grow - for current professionals aiming for rapid development and acquisition of new skills;

- for current professionals aiming for rapid development and acquisition of new skills; Accelera Achieve - for those seeking advancement to higher positions through international certification.

A fundamental aspect of the program is its direct connection with technology companies. Accelera's supporters and clients are organizations that require professionals with clearly defined skills. Consequently, graduates of the program enter the professional field immediately after completion, confident that they can compete effectively in both local and international markets. To date, Accelera has successfully run six cohorts, training nearly 60 participants. Over 50% of these graduates have been employed either at Skyhi or other IT companies, while some have continued intensive IT education.

Accelera's uniqueness and effectiveness are ensured by a four-component learning method. The program includes:

Interactive training sessions with industry IT experts;

Practical learning with certified instructors;

Hands-on learning in a real work environment supported by experienced mentors;

Independent study and self-development.

This model dedicates approximately 65% of the learning time to hands-on practice, which allows students to gain real, tangible experience. For example, during the course, students are directly involved in solving IT cases from the company, meaning they perform technical tasks daily, analyze problems, and participate in real operational processes.

On starting the program, beneficiaries engage with two types of environments: first, a modern learning space where training and practical lessons take place; and, second, an actual workplace within Skyhi.

"Given the nature of Skyhi's work, students engage with real-world cases on a daily basis. They actively participate in decision-making processes, conduct in-depth analyses, and carry out a range of practical operations. As a result, the Accelera Start course equips students with all the essential skills and hands-on experience needed to provide IT support in small to medium-sized organizations. Moreover, every mentor, instructor, and trainer is a practicing professional with proven success in their field. They have specifically obtained Workplace Instructor certification to effectively share their knowledge and practical experience with Accelera's students," Guram Natsvaladze, co-founder and headmaster of Accelera, tells Entrepreneur.

The program covers current and relevant topics, among them hardware support for modern computer devices, desktop systems support (Windows and macOS), setup of multifunction printers and scanners, technical support for office and cloud applications, email services management, and basic skills for configuring network infrastructure.

The Accelera curriculum was developed based on an analysis of hundreds of thousands of requests collected from nearly 300 organizations. As a result, Accelera has a precise understanding of what users need, what challenges employers face, and the specific knowledge and experience students need to gain.

"Today, a university degree is no longer the only way to begin a career in technology—what truly matters is targeted, hands-on experience. This is the core value at Accelera: we create programs focused on real employment, for those ready to grow professionally," Natsvaladze says. "It is important to emphasize that Accelera is not only designed for young people; it also serves beginners, experienced professionals, and businesses that want to retrain their staff. Corporate training, development of employees' digital skills, and support in attracting and selecting IT specialists are also available to companies."

In addition to the services designed for candidates, Accelera offers specialized services for employers. "Seventy percent of employers struggle with a shortage of technological skills, a serious barrier to finding and retaining qualified talent. Accelera's network was created specifically to address this challenge. It provides a direct and efficient bridge between businesses and experienced IT specialists, enabling employers to not only find suitable candidates, but also to access professionals who are already trained and equipped with practical experience. This streamlined process reduces the time and resources needed for recruitment because Accelera's graduates possess exactly the skills and knowledge the market demands today," Natsvaladze explains.

Companies can develop their employees and enhance overall digital skills with Accelera's intensive programs, such as through their specially curated digital skills courses, designed for employees who wish to study while working. It is an approach allows participants to quickly gain knowledge, practical experience, and appropriate remuneration. Corporate training programs, tailored specifically to meet the needs of companies, are also available. What's more, Accelera's certificates are accredited and recognized by the government.

On its future development, Accelera says it plans to become a hub that unites human capital and business needs, strengthening the potential of Georgia's technology sector and promoting professional development not only within the country, but also on the international stage.

Xperience – a Leading Center for Customer Experience Research and Digital Transformation under the Umbrella of Logica Group

Xperience is a leading force in customer experience research within the Georgian market, backed by six years of solid expertise. Having only recently joined the Logica Group family, this integration seeks to create synergy and deliver greater value to businesses through comprehensive service offerings.

Xperience specializes in analyzing customer behavior, employee digital experiences, security perceptions, and technological trends. By transforming data into actionable insights, it empowers companies to develop targeted digital strategies and gain a deeper understanding of their audiences. It is a space where digital transformation is grounded in analysis rather than intuition.

How does Xperience impact Logica Group's operations? Within the Logica Group network, Xperience works closely with the group's companies to foster a unified, data-driven, and results-oriented environment. Its mission is to equip businesses with specific, practical, and strategic insights derived from data analysis, enabling effective digital transformation and customer-centric decision-making. Xperience functions as an "experience center," delivering data analytics at every stage of the digital transformation process - from identifying problems to implementing solutions and evaluating their effectiveness.

"Xperience's research offers companies a unique opportunity to gain deep insights into both customer and employee digital experiences," says Nino Davitashvili, Founder and Director of Xperience, in an interview with Entrepreneur. "Our approach goes far beyond surface-level data collection - we conduct a thorough examination of behaviors, needs, and expectations. This results in specific evaluations and actionable recommendations that help businesses move from assumptions to informed decisions.

She adds, "Such in-depth analysis enables companies to improve their products and services by understanding how users interact with digital products and identifying the challenges they face. It also highlights the need for additional functionalities or structural improvements to create simpler, more effective, and user-centered products. Beyond product development, our research supports service optimization by measuring customer satisfaction with digital services, identifying weak points in the user journey, and uncovering opportunities to simplify and personalize the entire experience.

"Ultimately, the data gathered on customer and employee experiences forms the basis not only for tactical improvements, but also for the development of effective strategies that help companies secure competitive advantages in the market."

During its six years of operation, Xperience has built a portfolio of over 40 partner companies, which itself establishes trust and confirms the company's competence in Employee & Customer Experience research and consulting. The following points spotlight Xperience's expertise and reliability:

A Data-Driven Approach: True to its mission, the company emphasizes deep data analysis and the development of actionable strategies that deliver tangible results for clients, rather than mere theoretical recommendations;

True to its mission, the company emphasizes deep data analysis and the development of actionable strategies that deliver tangible results for clients, rather than mere theoretical recommendations; The A bility to Execute Complex and Long-Term Projects: This reflects the company's maturity and its ability to tackle challenging issues, distinguishing it from smaller or less experienced consulting firms;

This reflects the company's maturity and its ability to tackle challenging issues, distinguishing it from smaller or less experienced consulting firms; Diversity of Research: Xperience conducts studies across various business aspects, services, products, processes, markets, brands, customers, and employees, making it a versatile partner for different needs;

Xperience conducts studies across various business aspects, services, products, processes, markets, brands, customers, and employees, making it a versatile partner for different needs; A Systematic Approach: The implementation of systems aimed at simplifying workflows and creating transparent and efficient environments over the long term demonstrates the company's results-oriented mindset;

The implementation of systems aimed at simplifying workflows and creating transparent and efficient environments over the long term demonstrates the company's results-oriented mindset; A People-Centered and Value-Based Culture: Care for internal organizational culture, and the transfer of these values into client relationships, generate added value and differentiate the company in the market;

Care for internal organizational culture, and the transfer of these values into client relationships, generate added value and differentiate the company in the market; A Focus on Digital Experience: Aligning with modern market demands, Xperience's renewed positioning on delivering insights based on digital experience research makes it especially relevant for today's businesses;

Aligning with modern market demands, Xperience's renewed positioning on delivering insights based on digital experience research makes it especially relevant for today's businesses; Integration of Research and Digital Transformation: This unique niche combines in-depth research with personalized digital solutions, setting the company apart from other digital transformation consultants;

This unique niche combines in-depth research with personalized digital solutions, setting the company apart from other digital transformation consultants; Synergy with Logica Group: The synergy between Logica Group's IT expertise and Xperience's research capabilities creates a powerful combination that provides an unquestionable competitive advantage in the Georgian market;

The synergy between Logica Group's IT expertise and Xperience's research capabilities creates a powerful combination that provides an unquestionable competitive advantage in the Georgian market; Partnerships with Industry Leaders (Kaseya, CompTIA, Microsoft AI): These collaborations grant access to unique tools, international benchmarks, the latest technologies, and advanced analytical capabilities, significantly enhancing Xperience's offerings;

These collaborations grant access to unique tools, international benchmarks, the latest technologies, and advanced analytical capabilities, significantly enhancing Xperience's offerings; Future Product Prospects: Plans to develop specialized areas such as employee digital experience, IT service customer experience, security experience, and more, exemplify the company's innovative approach and readiness to meet specific market needs.

Xperience's research will have diverse applications. A portion of these studies will be directed toward internal use, enabling each company within the Logica Group to offer their customers effective products, services, and improved processes. Simultaneously, another significant part of the research will be sectoral, focusing on identifying the needs and trends of the digital market, thereby supporting the development and advancement of the entire sector.

"Xperience is equipped to support not only corporate clients, but also organizations in the non-governmental and public sectors," says Nino Davitashvili. "The need for digital transformation and improved customer or beneficiary experience is relevant across all types of organizations. In the corporate sector, the emphasis will be on increasing revenue, reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, boosting customer loyalty, and gaining competitive advantage through the use of digital technologies. In the non-governmental and public sectors, research will focus on better understanding beneficiaries' needs, increasing service accessibility and effectiveness, improving communication, and enabling better mission fulfillment through the use of digital tools. The diverse competencies within the Logica Group, combined with the use of modern technologies and digital products, will allow Xperience to offer tailored solutions to potential clients, taking into account the specific needs of the different sectors."

How does the Information Technology Association shape the development strategy of Georgia's IT sector?

An organization that brings together businesses, the education sector, and government institutions to support the country's digital development

The information technology sector is one of the most strategically important fields in the modern economy, and its development directly impacts a country's global competitiveness. In Georgia, the IT sector is growing rapidly; however, ensuring its sustainable development requires strong collaboration between the business community, educational institutions, and public agencies.

With this vision, the Information Technology Association of Georgia (ITAG) was established in 2017. Its mission is to unite IT businesses around shared interests and, through joint efforts, contribute to improving the IT environment in Georgia. According to the association's goal, within the next 5 to 10 years, the IT sector will become the most significant sector of Georgia's economy, generating between 30 and 40 billion GEL in annual revenue.

"In our association, 'qualification' does not refer to learning outcomes, certificates, or completed trainings," Tornike Tokhadze, founder and director of ITAG, notes in his interview with Entrepreneur. "We follow a specific definition of 'qualification,' which means the ability to fully perform the functions outlined in the job description. The key determinant of success in the sector is qualified human capital, and its preparation and continuous retraining are critical to the sector's long-term sustainability. For the past eight years, the IT Association has been actively engaged in both formal and non-formal vocational education projects. We work closely with international organizations, local and international businesses, and - most importantly - educational institutions such as universities, academies, and training centers."

Between 2019 and 2022, ITAG implemented the first pilot project in dual education for the IT sector - an unprecedented initiative in Georgia. The project's main technical supporter was the German government's representation in Georgia (GIZ).

"The main appeal of dual education is the combination of studying and working simultaneously, which proved to be highly attractive to both job seekers and employers. As a result of the project, around 100 people were employed in high-level positions at leading organizations. The project involved four vocational schools and over 20 employers," the association's founder explains.

Since 2023, ITAG has been conducting ongoing skills gap research within the IT sector. Involving insights from around 300 employer organizations, this research systematically analyzes business needs and workforce requirements. As part of this initiative, a large data repository is being developed to accurately identify the specific skills required for particular positions to meet business demands as effectively as possible. Based on these studies, in-demand courses are developed, helping businesses to build and grow a pool of qualified intellectual capital.

ITAG offers various membership levels, including associate, full, and core members. Associate members primarily benefit from the association's informational resources; full members actively participate in its activities and have access to a range of services; and core members help shape the organization's direction by serving on the Board of Directors and contributing to key decision-making processes. This inclusive structure brings together a diverse spectrum of technology companies and drives sector development through collaboration.

ITAG also provides a range of services to its members, including business promotion across dedicated platforms, advocacy on behalf of members in dialogue with government agencies, and participation in committees focused on crucial issues such as cybersecurity, education, and digital infrastructure. One of its most valuable offerings is the One Stop Service Center, a consulting platform that supports members in implementing international standards and navigating complex certification processes.

Logica Group's experience illustrates a vital truth: that modern technological advancement gains real value only when it serves people and supports their growth. Built on this philosophy, the group has cultivated an ecosystem where every initiative contributes to a more human-centered digital future.

From Skyhi's personalized IT partnerships and Accelera's forward-looking professional training, to UNIT.store's innovative and accessible digital services and Xperience's data-driven strategies, Logica Group creates a space where technology is tangible, understandable, and truly beneficial.

Logica Group proves that the driving force behind change is a vision that places human values first. This is precisely the perspective that positions the company not merely as a technological leader, but as a transformative force in the industry - making the digital future more accessible, secure, and meaningful for everyone.