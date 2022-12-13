Return to work or work from home? Who is winning the battle & why?

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bosses and workers are facing off over the issue of returning to the office. Recent data shows more people are returning to the workplace, perhaps reluctantly, but still in ever-increasing numbers.

According to a research conducted by Microsoft, about 50% of business leaders say that their companies are requiring their employees to return to the office. The research surveyed more than 30,000 executives around the world early this year.

Cushman & Wakefield reported that 40% of the workforce had returned to the office as of September 2022. Their report analyzed office return data from across the globe, as industries and economies worldwide returned to almost if not full operations.

Employees Experience a Focus for Return to the Office

Yegor Zelenkov, the owner of Bruder Office Furniture, a workplace furniture and interior design company, reports a fourfold increase in revenue as employees return to the office and business owners spend money to make the workspace an environment that people want to be in.

Zelenkov makes an important point: "The work paradigm has shifted and employees have acclimated to working at home. As a result, companies in these industries are prioritizing the employee experience in office furniture, office design and new spaces that foster collaboration and team culture in order to better engage their workers."

"Owners and managers believe face-to-face work is critical to their business and engagement of their people, but also want to embrace flexibility, provide choice for employees and convince workers that the office is the place to be, rather than isolated at home," Zelenkov continued.

Bruder Office Furniture was founded by three brothers who were born in different countries namely, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Moldova due to their mother having to travel a lot as an entrepreneur. They moved to New York in the early 2000's and had worked all kinds of jobs to support their family. The brothers studied in college for various professions in finance and engineering, but did not follow this path as they opened the first furniture logistics company, which later grew into production. These experiences gave the founders a direct and close connection to the workspace.

Working from home or working in the office: what are the necessities?

A suitable workspace is the best investment for individuals working from home or companies eager to increase their employees' productivity. The spike in demand for the best office chairs and desks has also increased the brands competing in the office furniture industry, so consumers and business owners are highly encouraged to invest in a brand with a proven track record.

Bruder Office Furniture has already produced products for various clients, including the US Force. The company's exclusive partnerships and direct purchasing power allow it to offer high-quality furniture at a fraction of the cost, saving almost as much as 75% compared to its competitor brands. As office furniture manufacturers who are also in the people business, Bruder Office Furniture knows how to put productivity and overall wellness at the center of their products.

The founders shared, "We are manufacturing office furniture, delivering, installing and also making free designs. We make it our mission to help our customers build a beautiful workspace where everyone can work, feel, and be their best."

The company is set to expand globally in the succeeding years, partnering with both military organizations and businesses in various markets.

Will everyone go back to an office, or will hybrid work win out?

While businesses are expecting a range of return strategies (from all-back to all-remote), the vast majority are expecting a 3/2 model (three days in the office, two days remote) with room for choices based on the nature of work, the needs of teams and the discretion of leaders.

Human beings are wired to better understand one another through face-to-face contact. Video and telephone calls, as well as emails and text messages, can work, but too many employees report low levels of engagement after a week on Zoom calls, so an office environment is critically important to foster a culture of growth within an organization.

How can businesses encourage employees to come back?

Bruder Office Furniture is clear about the future of office work. Furniture should make offices simple and collaborative. Workspaces should be creative, fun, and beautiful, with practical solutions to improve workflow, productivity, and morale.

With a global recession predicted in 2023, the price of fitting out a new workspace is also a chief consideration, which is another reason why Zelenkov's business has surged. Cutting out the intermediaries and dealing directly with suppliers and business owners allows offices to create workspaces that employees love, for a fraction of the price.

With benefits from at least periodic in-person interactions, mandates for office attendance may seem reasonable. But the job market also dictates what rules are feasible or costly. Various industries are in the midst of a decade with incredibly low labor force growth. According to Census Bureau projections, the decade from 2020 to 2030 will have the lowest working-age population growth since the 19th century. So business owners must be attuned to the needs and desires of employees or risk losing them to rivals.