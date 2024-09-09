Revitalizing Sheep Products to Preserve Landscapes: SABUKO's Conservation Initiative on the Iori Plateau

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In today's world, where environmental challenges are becoming increasingly pressing, the preservation of natural landscapes and the support of local communities have become critical tasks. SABUKO (Society for Nature Conservation) is addressing these challenges through a project titled "Kakheti Steppes: Balancing a Living Landscape or a Future Desert". This initiative goes beyond traditional conservation; it aims to create a harmonious relationship between nature and human activities, ensuring that both can thrive.

Addressing Overgrazing and Promoting Sustainable Practices

SABUKO began its work on the Iori Plateau in 2019, initially focusing on improving the condition of crucial winter pastures in the region. Recognizing the ongoing threats to these landscapes, the project expanded in 2022 to address broader pasture management issues. A key challenge in the area is unsustainable grazing, which degrades the land and hinders plant regrowth, ultimately threatening both the ecosystem and the local climate.

To counter this, SABUKO has promoted rotational grazing systems that allow pastures to regenerate naturally. These systems are designed to ensure that grazing practices do not exceed the land's capacity to recover, thereby maintaining the ecological balance. This approach reflects SABUKO's commitment to sustainable land management, emphasizing that conservation and agriculture can coexist to the benefit of both the environment and local communities.

Branding Sheep Products for Sustainability

In addition to improving grazing practices, SABUKO identified an opportunity to further support local farmers by creating a brand for high-quality sheep products, particularly sheep milk cheese and wool. The goal is not only to provide farmers with a sustainable income but also to promote products that are deeply rooted in the region's cultural heritage. This initiative, now in its second year and supported by the Arcadia Foundation, has made significant progress in branding sheep products for the local market.

SABUKO, with the support of I'STUDIO, has developed a brand identity that includes a name, logo, and marketing campaign that showcases the tradition and quality of these products. One of the key products is Guda cheese, a traditional delicacy made from sheep's milk. Despite its long history, Guda cheese is not widely available, even within local markets.

Through this branding effort, SABUKO aims to create a value chain that allows local farmers to sell their products at a fair price, reflecting the true cost and quality of their production. This approach encourages sustainable herd management, allowing farmers to maintain smaller, more sustainable flocks while still generating sufficient income. By reducing the pressure on the land, the project helps to preserve the region's pastures and supports long-term environmental sustainability.

Enhancing Wool Production and Market Reach

In addition to sheep milk cheese, the project also focuses on the production and branding of sheep's wool. The brand created through this initiative particularly emphasizes lamb's wool products, which are used to make clothing, socks, and felt. By bringing these traditional products to a broader market, the project not only helps maintain the authenticity of local production but also provides farmers with new revenue streams, further enhancing their economic prospects.

Supporting Farmers Through Training and Market Access

A core component of SABUKO's initiative is empowering farmers with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive. As part of the project, farmers receive training on sustainable practices, product development, and market access. This support enables them to improve the quality of their products, manage their herds sustainably, and effectively market their goods. By preserving traditional sheep farming practices and ensuring their economic viability, the project safeguards the cultural heritage and livelihoods of the local community.

Raising Awareness and Celebrating Tradition

To further raise awareness, SABUKO, in collaboration with I'STUDIO and Wingman, is producing a film that will showcase the challenges and traditions of sheep farming on the Iori Plateau. This film will showcase the challenges faced by shepherds and emphasize the importance of preserving their way of life. The film will also feature the production process of Guda cheese and wool products, highlighting the cultural significance of these traditional practices.

The project will culminate in a film presentation, accompanied by a photo exhibition and product tasting, allowing consumers to experience the quality of these products firsthand. Through these efforts, SABUKO aims to secure a sustainable future for both the Iori Plateau's landscapes and its local communities.

A Unified Brand and Quality Control

A key feature of this project is the creation of a unified umbrella brand that brings together diverse farmers and their products, enhancing the brand's visibility and opening up export opportunities. However, ensuring consistent quality across all products under this brand is a significant challenge. To tackle this, SABUKO is working closely with the Georgian Cheese Association and Dairy Association to provide local farmers with training on cheese production, ensuring high standards are maintained.

SABUKO's initiative on the Iori Plateau exemplifies the potential of conservation efforts that simultaneously protect the environment and support local communities. By promoting sustainable sheep farming practices and branding high-quality, traditional products like Guda cheese and lamb's wool, the project helps preserve the natural landscapes of southeastern Georgia. This effort not only protects biodiversity but also reinforces the cultural and economic resilience of the local population, paving the way for a sustainable future that benefits both nature and the community.