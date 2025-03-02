Roamingo: A Year of Growth and Expansion

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Roamingo, the travel eSIM provider, marks its first anniversary with over 100,000 users, strategic global partnerships, and a growing international presence. Key partners include VISA Inc., Qatar Airways, Aldagi, Irao, Bank of Georgia, and TBC Group. Additionally, a new stand at Kutaisi International Airport further enhances user accessibility, improving convenience for travelers.

Levan Kiladze, founder of Roamingo, spoke with Entrepreneur about the company's key achievements in its first year, the role of the team in its success, and its future plans.



Milestones and Strategy



Founder Levan Kiladze reflects on the company's progress:



"Our first year was a period of intense growth and learning. Every month brought new milestones and new challenges, but our greatest achievement is the trust we've built—100,000 loyal users, reflected in our NPS surpassing 90%."



This success demonstrates Roamingo's ability to deliver a seamless, high-quality experience in an increasingly competitive market.



From day one, Roamingo has been driven by a clear mission: Every Journey. Connected. This isn't just a slogan—it's a commitment upheld every day.



The company ensures uninterrupted service across 164 countries by integrating with multiple networks and navigating complex regulatory environments. Its focus remains on making travel connectivity effortless—eliminating the hassle of swapping SIM cards, searching for Wi-Fi, or dealing with expensive roaming fees.

One of the first challenges was simplifying the eSIM installation process. Initially seen as a complex technology for tech-savvy users, Roamingo conducted over a thousand real user interactions to make the setup intuitive, fast, and frustration-free.



Another major challenge was 24/7 customer support. When traveling, issues often arise at the most inconvenient moments. Recognizing this, Roamingo committed to real-time assistance, ensuring users receive support whenever they need it—regardless of time zones. Today, its highly responsive support system allows travelers to stay connected with confidence.

What Sets Roamingo Apart



Roamingo stands out through its commitment to quality, accessibility, and customer-centric service. Unlike many providers that rely on a single network, Roamingo connects to multiple operators in each country, dynamically switching to ensure the best possible coverage. This real-time optimization, powered by Roamingo's proprietary technology, eliminates common issues like weak signals in remote areas, making it a superior choice for travelers who require uninterrupted connectivity.



Beyond coverage, Roamingo prioritizes speed and reliability. Through partnerships with premium network operators, the company consistently delivers faster data speeds than many global competitors.With over 5,000 five-star reviews, users highlight ease of use, affordability, and reliability as Roamingo's key advantages.



"Simplicity and reliability are always a winning combination. Users don't want complexity—they want solutions that just work. We've built exactly that.", Levan Summarizes.



Partnerships and Business Model



Visa Partnership and Premium Traveler Benefits



Roamingo's partnership with Visa Inc. provides exclusive benefits to select Visa cardholders, including extra complimentary data, discounted internet packages, and premium customer support. This collaboration aligns with Roamingo's vision of seamless, value-added connectivity for frequent travelers.



B2C and B2B Business Models



Roamingo operates on a dual business model, serving both individual travelers and business partners to ensure global connectivity across different use cases.

1. Roamingo Mobile App (B2C)

Designed specifically for travelers, the Roamingo app provides a frictionless, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected worldwide. With a simple setup process and automatic network switching, users can access high-speed 5G internet across 160+ countries without worrying about roaming charges or connectivity issues.



2. B2B Partnerships (Reseller & Wholesale Models)

Roamingo also collaborates with businesses, allowing them to integrate and offer premium global internet solutions to their end-users:



- Reseller Model – Particularly popular among travel agencies, tour operators, travel influencers, and companies in the transport ecosystem (such as airlines, bus, and railway operators). These partners resell Roamingo's services to their customers as an added value, earning commissions while ensuring seamless connectivity for their clients.



- Wholesale Model – Ideal for large organizations with loyal customer bases, such as insurance companies, banks, and premium travel providers, who purchase Roamingo internet at wholesale prices to offer as a benefit to their customers, enhancing retention and loyalty.



Regardless of the model, Roamingo's top-tier service behind remains at the core, offering:

✅ Seamless, real-time network selection

✅ Global 5G coverage

✅ Cost-effective, high-speed connectivity



By combining B2C and B2B strategies, Roamingo continues to scale rapidly, opening new revenue opportunities for businesses while delivering unmatched value to travelers worldwide.



Team and Culture



Roamingo operates with an agile, inclusive management style, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and rapid decision-making. Founder Levan Kiladze describes the team as "superhumans"— a highly driven group pushing the boundaries of travel technology.



The company's flat structure ensures fast execution, encouraging initiative, adaptability, and problem-solving—all essential in the fast-moving travel tech sector. Every team member is actively involved in shaping the company's future, a key factor in Roamingo's continued momentum.



Future Outlook



With international expansion as a priority, Roamingo is targeting high-tourism markets where demand for affordable, reliable connectivity is growing. The company is also strengthening its foothold in regional markets like Armenia and Azerbaijan, further diversifying its customer base.



Kiladze remains confident:



"Roamingo is built to scale. With a strong product and a team of 'Superhumans', we're ready for the next phase."



The focus remains on expanding network partnerships, enhancing user experience, and integrating travel services into a seamless digital ecosystem.



"Our first year was about validation and launch—we proved that Roamingo is a valuable, reliable, and in-demand product that makes staying connected simple, affordable, and effortless.



Competing on a global scale is a bigger challenge, and local success alone isn't enough to become a world leader. But we have everything it takes—an exceptional team, a strong product, loyal customers, and bold ambitions.



So, let's do this!"