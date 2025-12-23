Silk Development Marks the Start of the Festive Season at Its New Sales Office in Batumi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

At Silk Development, the most magical season of the year has officially begun. On December 21, the company's new sales office in Batumi was ceremonially unveiled in a festive New Year setting. The evening was marked by a celebratory atmosphere, music, sparkling wine, a reception, and, most notably, a New Year's giveaway, during which guests of the ceremony received exclusive gifts.

A presentation of The One and Only New Year's offer for Silk Development's ongoing project, Silk Towers, also took place on site. As the New Year approaches, the company is offering real estate investors a new opportunity to purchase seaside apartments in Batumi and benefit from up to 12% guaranteed annual return on investment (ROI).

Silk Towers is a landmark project across the entire Black Sea coast, developed in collaboration with the world-renowned Japanese architectural studio Kengo Kuma & Associates. The studio is also behind such iconic projects as the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, the Louis Vuitton headquarters, and other masterpieces of contemporary architecture. Only 46% of the complex is allocated for sale; the remaining area will be dedicated to a private yacht club, the region's largest casino, a municipal park, retail spaces, cafés and restaurants, wellness and sports centers, and other world-class infrastructure.

"For Silk Development, the development of projects that meet modern standards is a top priority, and the new sales office is part of our long-term vision. Silk Towers will set a new benchmark for development along the Black Sea coast," said Alexander Togonidze, Business Development Director at Silk Development.

The multifunctional complex will be built on the first coastline, in one of Old Batumi's most prestigious locations, next to the Ali and Nino statue and the Alphabet Tower. Silk Development's sales office is located nearby, at 3 Tengiz Abuladze Street.