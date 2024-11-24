Silk Hospitality's The Telegraph Hotel Joins The Leading Hotels of the World

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Silk Hospitality is proud to announce that its newest property, the Telegraph Hotel, has officially joined the prestigious The Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) , Ltd, a collection of independent, luxury hotels. The agreement was signed today during LHW's Annual Meeting in Marbella, Spain, marking a historic moment, as the Telegraph Hotel becomes the first LHW property in Georgia and the region.

Designed by the world-renowned architectural designers Neri&Hu, the Telegraph Hotel is set to redefine luxury travel accommodation in the heart of Tbilisi. This iconic partnership positions the Telegraph among the most distinguished establishments globally, celebrated for their impeccable service, distinctive character, and commitment to the highest standards of hospitality.

Commenting on the occasion, George Ramishvili, Chairman of Silk Road Group, stated:

"The inclusion of the Telegraph in the Leading Hotels of the World is not just a milestone for Silk Hospitality but for Georgia as a destination. This partnership reflects our vision to elevate Georgian hospitality to an international, the best in the industry, level offering a unique blend of design, culture, and service that honors our rich heritage while embracing the future."

Shannon Knapp , President & CEO of the Leading Hotels of the World, expressed her enthusiasm:

"We are delighted to welcome the Telegraph Hotel to the LHW family. Its exceptional design, location, and the team's dedication to creating unique guest experiences align perfectly with our mission to curate properties that offer authenticity and excellence. We are excited to see Georgia represented on our global stage for the first time."

The Telegraph Hotel, nestled in the Tbilisi city center, will feature meticulously designed rooms, world-class bars and restaurants, and an array of amenities to cater to the most diverse travelers enjoying luxury accommodations. With its timeless elegance and innovative approach to hospitality, the hotel promises to become a landmark travel accommodation for both locals and visitors.

The official signing ceremony in Marbella reflects Silk Hospitality's commitment to setting new benchmarks in the region's luxury hospitality industry. It is a significant step in showcasing Georgia as a destination of choice for international travelers seeking unparalleled experiences.

About The Leading Hotels of the World, Ltd. (LHW)

In 1928, 38 independent hoteliers came together to create LHW which now comprises more than 400 hotels in over 80 countries, making it the largest collection of independent luxury hotels. Since its inception, the Company has carefully curated a selection of distinctive hotels, resorts, inns, chalets, villas, and safari camps, from the snow-capped Alps of Europe to the African veldt, to share them with adventurous souls who seek the remarkably uncommon. LHW's collection covers the globe and promises a broad range of destinations and unique experiences, enhanced by LHW's tiered guest loyalty program, Leaders Club.

For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at @LeadingHotels, X at @LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld.

Silk Hospitality is the tourism and recreation arm of Silk Road Group, managing a variety of assets, ranging from upper-upscale hotels to local restaurants, casinos, and other leisure facilities at three key Georgian tourist destinations: Tbilisi, Batumi, and Tsinandali. Silk Hospitality functions both as an owner and as owner-operator of all its venues and partners with the best organizations in the hospitality industry to bring its guests a truly world-class experience.