Silk Road Group Becomes the New Owner of former Rooms Hotel Bakuriani

Silk Road Group is excited to announce its acquisition of Rooms Hotel Kokhta Bakuriani.

Silk Hospitality will manage and develop a new hotel, enhancing the portfolio of hotels operated by Silk Hospitality.

For many years, Silk Road Group has actively promoted the tourism potential of Georgia's mountainous regions. Its commitment includes support for international ski events and significant infrastructure improvements, together with the Georgian Mountain Trails Agency. As a part of this vision, the group will continue investments into Bakuriani's future growth and further development.

George Ramishvili, Founder and Chairman of Silk Road Group:

"The childhood memories associated with Kokhta are cherished by me and many skiers of my generation. That's why I am particularly delighted that our group acquired this remarkable hotel. Our longstanding support for the Georgian Ski Federation and national ski team has helped facilitate the successful hosting of the World Championships in Bakuriani in 2023, elevating the resort's recognition on a global scale. Since then, it has become a venue for annual World Cup Competitions endorsed by the International Ski Federation. Kokhta is now recognized among the top ten moguls' slopes, positioning Bakuriani as a premier winter sports destination. Our vision is to make Bakuriani an attractive year-round destination, integrated with its mountainous, Kokhta and Mitarbi environment. This ambition is to appeal not only to sports enthusiasts but also to provide diverse experiences for guests of varying interests and ages. We want the place to become a premier sports and lifestyle destination."

To further develop the necessary ecosystem, Silk Road Group is working with an international team of professionals dedicated to this project. Among them is Patrick Lang, a renowned French sports journalist, Vice-President of the Georgian Ski Federation, and Knight of the Order of Honor of Georgia, who has made profound contributions to the successful hosting of the 2023 Freestyle Snowboard and Freestyle World Championships in Georgia.

Patrick Lang:

"The place is beautiful, and the future guests will enjoy a great time there," said the winter sports veteran Patric Lang, who visited thousands of hotels all over the world during his career. "The future resort will include all the fitness, relaxation and entertainment facilities needed to attract tourists from all parts of the globe looking for a truly original place to loosen up and tank new energy. It'll help to create a new interest to discover the superb South Caucasus region and some of its secrets. They will soon find out about the great quality of the air in Bakuriani and its unique environment, they'll also be quite surprised by the keen hospitality of the locals and the delicious Georgian food and wines. Looking at the remarkable hotels that the Silk Road Group runs in the country, it's easy to envision how the Kokhta Hotel can be turned into a gorgeous final destination in this part of Georgia. It may well be the start of a new era in Bakuriani to soon become an appealing four-season location. I'm happy and proud to take part in that exciting enterprise, which will strongly contribute to the promotion of the Georgian mountains."

In the initial phase of development, the hotel will include a new international-standard spa, set to open for the upcoming winter seasons, along with additional amenities tailored for winter sports enthusiasts. Additionally, plans are underway to establish an adventure camp, offering children and juniors a range of sports and educational activities.

The Silk Road Group team is excited to begin a new chapter in developing a modern ski resort that reflects Silk's quality and vision.