Silk Road Group Completes Construction of Municipal Park in Batumi

Silk Road Group has completed the construction of a new municipal park in Batumi, Georgia which has been gifted to the city as a public space.

The park offers a wide range of open-air sports activities and quality recreation areas for visitors. Its infrastructure includes two padel courts, a mini football field, leisure zones, comfortable relaxation spaces, as well as walking and cycling paths.

This municipal park marks the first stage and an important part of Silk Road Group's large-scale multifunctional development, Silk Towers, designed in collaboration with the legendary Japanese architect Kengo Kuma & Associates.

Giorgi Ramishvili, Founder of Silk Road Group, commented:

This park is our gift to this beautiful coastal city. We, together with Kengo Kuma and Associates, invited the world's leading landscape designers MASU Planning, to bring it to life. This park represents the initial stage of our landmark project, Silk Towers. It will seamlessly extend into the Silk Towers grounds, with water mirrors and green spaces that stretch across six hectares. Altogether, the landscape will cover nearly 10 hectares, naturally linking with the boulevard and the port promenades, forming a continuous open space, a vibrant pedestrian zone, where people can move freely. Beyond horizontal landscaping, the Silk Towers will also feature vertical gardens rising along the buildings. Abundant greenery and reflective water features will shape a distinctive atmosphere, making it a truly unique destination. The yacht club construction will also be completed by the end of the year. The master plan of Silk Towers was developed by Kengo Kuma & Associates. The total investment value of the project is approximately 700 million USD. We are confident that this project will add new charm to the city and become one of Batumi's landmarks."

The park's infrastructure was developed by Silk Development, a company well-known for implementing outstanding real estate projects in Georgia, combining years of expertise in the hospitality sector.

All existing trees and plants on the site were preserved and more than 600 trees and nearly 63,000 shrubs and flowering plants of over 210 species were added, creating a new green ecosystem in the heart of Batumi.

The design and concept of the recreational space belongs to the renowned Danish company MASU Planning, known for its complex, environmentally oriented approach. The total investment in the park exceeds 4 million USD.

Moritz COMPÉRAT, KENGO KUMA & ASSOCIATES, Architect, added:

" I'm happy to be here today and represent Kengo Kuma and Associates. We have been looking forward to this for some time. For us at Kengo Kuma and Associates, nature has always been of the utmost importance, and the integration of architecture into nature. So it's only normal that we work with MASU, who has the perfect understanding of this, the blending of garden and nature and the architecture. And we have to imagine that this garden will grow and become more beautiful with the years to come. And it will be the same for the master plan, which will grow building after building and the garden will grow with it and the streets and everything will become filled with nature. And this is how we understand architecture and work with MASU, which is a symbiosis of landscape and architecture together as one special place."

The large-scale Silk Towers project will combine premium residential apartments, a luxury hotel, event and entertainment spaces, commercial zones, cafés and restaurants, a yacht club, and sports and wellness facilities. The total investment into the Silk Towers project is approximately 700 million USD.