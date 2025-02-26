Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Neo University's Skillwill and fintech company CityPay.io have partnered to make innovative education and modern technology knowledge more accessible. As part of this collaboration, CityPay.io has fully funded the education of 20 students in Skillwill's "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology" course.

Through this course, students learned how digital currencies work, what blockchain is, and how decentralized financial management operates. They also gained insight into the fundamental principles of cryptocurrency storage, usage, and security.

What Does the Course Include?

Skillwill's "Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology" course covers the fundamentals of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, their development, and decentralized financial management. The course focuses on practical skills, including:

Principles of digital currency operation

Buying, transferring, converting, and selling cryptocurrency

Storing cryptocurrency (cold vs. hot wallets) and ensuring security

Upon successfully completing the course, students received a certificate that provides them with an additional advantage in their professional development. This knowledge will help students better understand the crypto world and prepare for roles that are becoming increasingly in demand in this field.

Student Testimonials

Luka Kotorashvili:

"This was an amazing experience! I want to express my sincere gratitude to CityPay.io, Neo University Skillwill, and especially my lecturer, Irakli, for this insightful and inspiring learning process! It's exciting to know that CityPay.io is not stopping here and is planning even more engaging activities for us. I eagerly look forward to new opportunities that this partnership will bring!"

Nino Izoria:

"I'm delighted to have participated in this course, which I completed thanks to CityPay.io's funding. I also want to thank Neo University Skillwill for such an interesting and rewarding program on cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies! This knowledge has already proven useful to me, and I'm excited to apply my experience in future projects. Most importantly, CityPay.io continues to launch exciting initiatives, providing even more opportunities for hands-on experience and professional growth."

Giorgi Mariamidze – Founder & CEO of Skillwill:

"It is a great honor for us to collaborate with CityPay.io. This company plays a crucial role in the fintech industry, and we believe that our joint efforts will provide students with outstanding opportunities. The full sponsorship of 20 students in our course already indicates that these young professionals are ready to tackle the challenges of the digital world and establish themselves in the financial market of the future."

Beka Kemertelidze – Co-Founder of CityPay.io:

"CityPay.io aims to promote the use of cryptocurrency in everyday life. Our collaboration with Skillwill perfectly aligns with this vision, and we believe this course will be valuable not only for students but for the entire crypto ecosystem."

Continued Collaboration & Future Opportunities

The partnership between Skillwill and CityPay.io is actively expanding, offering students even more opportunities. The knowledge gained won't remain just theoretical—students will gain real-world practical experience to deepen their expertise in blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Key Aspects of the Collaboration:

Mentorship – The CityPay.io team will provide students with mentorship and consultations once a month, sharing practical insights into cryptocurrency and blockchain technology while keeping them updated on industry trends.

Integration into CityPay.io's Ecosystem – Students will have the chance to see firsthand how the company's system operates and how a product evolves from an idea to real-world application.

This partnership opens new doors for young people interested in cryptocurrency and blockchain. If you're eager to develop highly valuable and well-paid skills in a short time, choose your preferred direction, fill out the registration form, and join us!