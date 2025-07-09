Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Technology creates new business opportunities every day. Yet, with the rapid pace of technological change, making the right choices, and using those technologies effectively, is becoming increasingly challenging. For many, this brings uncertainty and discomfort, as fully leveraging technology requires specialized knowledge and advanced expertise. That's why companies need reliable partners who can help build a new digital reality – seamlessly, accessibly, quickly, and in compliance with the highest standards.

The idea for Skyhi was born in 2014, when the founders of Logica Group recognized a gap in the Georgian market: technological services were often overly complex, too technical, and insufficiently aligned with customer needs. In response, they set out to create a partner that not only possessed strong technical capabilities, but that could also communicate in a way clients could understand – listening carefully, and responding to their unique challenges. This became the main motivation – to break down barriers between people and technology, simplify their interaction with technology, and become trusted, human-oriented IT partners.

"If we had to summarize the company's mission, it would be 'the way toward people,'" states Tornike Tokhadze, co-founder and CEO of Skyhi, in an interview with Entrepreneur. "Ten years ago, when we started, technology was still unclear and often even frightening to many. From the beginning, we believed that technology should serve people, not the other way around. With the growing interest in technology, Skyhi actively collaborates with those customers seeking a comfortable and sincere relationship with IT. Everything begins with human communication. Before we propose any technical solution, we strive to deeply understand our partner's identity, needs, challenges, and daily reality. For us, technology is only a tool: the main focus is the person who uses it. That is why we begin diagnostics through dialogue, and at every stage of the process – be it is infrastructure analysis, security level assessment, or digital transformation plan development – the customer is actively involved. We believe the best result is achieved when the customer is a co-participant in the process."

Skyhi's core working principles are based on three fundamental elements: first, a human-centered approach, which involves identifying their clients' real needs, and communicating in a human language; second, process transparency, which includes determining a clear and transparent route for each technological task, from idea to final realization; and third, optimal technology selection, which means choosing technological solutions that create lasting and real value for partners.

Guided by its human-centered approach, Skyhi now partners with over 400 active companies and successfully handles more than 15,000 unique cases annually. Today, the company's IT services are utilized in more than 10 regions of Georgia, and in practically every industry where digital transformation is a decisive factor for organizational competitiveness.

Skyhi is an undisputed leader in sectors such as hospitality, where technology determines the quality of communication with customers; retail, where data protection and automation are critical issues; financial and consulting companies, which require secure and flexible infrastructure; logistics, construction, and global development companies, which need optimized and uninterrupted operational systems; and international organizations and legal firms, which depend on enhanced security, stable communication, and rapid data accessibility on a global scale.

Among the company's diverse services, IT outsourcing, cloud services, efficient infrastructure management, and digital transformation consulting are in particular demand. Customers don't approach the company solely to resolve technical problems: they come looking for a partner who will take their exact needs into consideration, who will study their business requirements, and who will create technological solutions tailored to those unique requirements. It is this human-centered communication that stands as Skyhi's most valuable service, and the cornerstone of the trust it builds with clients.

Skyhi's team has played a key role in numerous complex technological transformation projects, significantly reshaping the operational structure and prospects of its partner companies. These successful cases are a fundamental part of the company's rich history and deep expertise.

Skyhi's leadership was once again demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic, when, together with its global partner 3CX, the company played a decisive role in creating a 24-hour, uninterrupted, and fully effective communication platform for Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic posed entirely new challenges to government institutions. Effective and continuous communication became a critically important factor. The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) was the primary institution responsible for managing and supporting the pandemic process, yet their traditional and outdated communication tools were unable to handle challenges of this kind. It was at this time that the communication platform implemented by Skyhi, together with 3CX, became the main backbone of the organization.

3CX represents an integrated communication solution that combines:

Video conferences - for regular briefings, training of regional office staff, and rapid decision-making;

- for regular briefings, training of regional office staff, and rapid decision-making; A c hat and messaging system - for internal and external communication;

- for internal and external communication; Hotline and contact center functions - to provide citizens with uninterrupted consultation services;

- to provide citizens with uninterrupted consultation services; Mobile and desktop applications - with full support for remote work.

The integration implemented by Skyhi made the following possible:

A c ontinuous connection between central and regional offices , replacing previously fragmented communication channels;

, replacing previously fragmented communication channels; Rapid retraining of healthcare workers and administrative staff in an online format;

in an online format; Effective operation of a citizen hotline , offering real-time answers and consultations;

, offering real-time answers and consultations; Improved internal communication quality, enhancing the organization's ability to respond quickly to prevent the spread of the virus.

The success and efficiency of the project transformed 3CX at the NCDC from a temporary solution into a strategically vital platform. Its impact extended beyond the agency, as the Georgian healthcare system adopted it on a broader scale, integrating it into other critical institutions. To this day, it remains a primary channel for both internal communication and citizen services.

The pandemic showed everyone that effective communication is essential – not just for operations, but for saving lives. Skyhi's experience at the NCDC represents a notable example of how a properly selected and implemented technological solution can radically change the functioning of an organization during a crisis and beyond.

For the Skyhi team, the relationship does not end with the implementation of a technological solution. They firmly believe that success lies in long-term partnership. That is why, "Skyhi never walks away from a client - after implementing a tech solution, the company will continue to monitor, question, adjust, and refine the system, because this is a living and ongoing process," the company emphasizes. This approach ensures that implemented systems remain consistently optimal, efficient, and precisely aligned with the evolving needs of the business. Client feedback and continuous monitoring are what enable Skyhi to not only solve the challenges companies face, but also to take preventive measures and guarantee uninterrupted and seamless business operations.

"Trust doesn't come in a day - it is built through daily, sincere interactions. Today, companies expect not only technical support, but also a deep understanding of their specific business needs and a compassionate approach. Therefore, our approach is based on the principles: 'Listen and understand, explain and inform, then ask how it works.' It may seem like a simple cycle, but this is exactly the secret to trust - when a partner feels you are by their side, not trying to evade responsibility, and that for you they are not just a 'client,' but a partner. Added to this is one of our core principles - protecting confidentiality at all costs," Tornike Tohadze explains.

Behind Skyhi stands a team of professionals, combining technological expertise, human values, and strategic vision. The company pays special attention to the professional growth of its employees by offering continual internal and external training, international certification, partnerships with industry leaders, and access to the latest innovative technologies - fostering motivation, competence, and dedication within the team. Skyhi recognizes that such offerings directly reflect on the company's success and the quality of services offered to its clients.

It is precisely this loyal and highly qualified team that defines Skyhi's unique role in Georgia's technology ecosystem. Skyhi considers itself not merely an IT company, but a systemic player that changes the dynamics of the entire ecosystem and elevates its development quality. The company's goal is to make technology human-centered, and thereby enrich Georgia's business environment.

To achieve this, Skyhi has created the Accelera platform to develop tech talent, nurture the new generation, and share knowledge - all aimed at making technology accessible and understandable to everyone. Accelera actively participates in the sector's development, establishing standards, and creating values that make IT more human. "Our vision is for Skyhi to become the center of competence attraction in the IT sector - a place where technology is not only discussed, but also used thoughtfully," says Salome Tohadze.

The international market is a strategic direction for Skyhi. Skyhi actively collaborates with global companies such as Kaseya, from whom it proudly gained the status of Kaseya Gold Partner. Kaseya is a leading software provider serving both IT service providers and internal IT teams, with a core focus on strengthening security, automation, monitoring, and overall process efficiency. As a Kaseya Gold Partner, Skyhi stands out as a trusted and experienced company, benefiting from privileged access to specialized resources, support, and exclusive opportunities through its strategic partnership.

Skyhi strives to become the company from Georgia that is trusted on the international market as a human-centered and professional IT partner. "In this direction, we are already taking concrete steps - expanding our team, training employees according to international standards, and establishing connections with partners who share our values: technology in the service of people. Our vision is for Skyhi to become a regional player that not only provides services, but which also shares knowledge - whether through consulting, training, or by supporting digital transformation. Our key advantage in the global market is precisely the human approach that already distinguishes us locally. We believe these values know no borders, and for this reason, international development is not only an opportunity, but also a responsibility for us," says Skyhi's CEO.