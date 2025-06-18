Studio Liberty Partners with Tbilisi Gastro Week, Georgia's First Gastronomic Festival

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With the strategic partnership of Studio Liberty, Tbilisi Gastro Week - the first gastronomic festival in Georgia - has officially launched.

From June 18–22, globally renowned Michelin-starred chefs and culinary experts will visit Georgia as part of the festival program.

Tbilisi Gastro Week includes a series of exclusive dinners and workshops, where each evening is dedicated to a special menu co-created by international and Georgian chefs.This year's festival theme is Sustainable Gastronomy.



Tbilisi Gastro Week 2025 aims to promote sustainable gastronomy and Georgian cuisine in Georgia, while also attributing ecological, social, and cultural significance to it.

Studio Liberty is the official partner of the event together with Mastercard.

Studio Liberty Mastercard World Elite cardholders will enjoy special benefits and offers throughout the week.



"We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Liberty Bank, and this year Studio Liberty will serve as the strategic partner of the first gastronomic festival in Georgia.

June 18 marks International Sustainable Gastronomy Day, and for the second year in a row, Georgia joins this important global celebration.

It is especially symbolic that the Gastronomy Week opens on June 18 in Bodbe, and within the framework of Tbilisi Gastro Week, Georgia will host world-famous Michelin-starred chefs and culinary experts," – Irakli Nadareishvili, founder and initiator of Tbilisi Gastro Week.



"On behalf of Studio Liberty, we congratulate the Tbilisi Gastro Week team on launching this landmark festival.

As the strategic partner of Georgia's first gastronomic festival, Studio Liberty is proud to lead this initiative with Mastercard and help elevate Georgia's profile on the global culinary stage.

It is a privilege to support a platform that not only champions sustainable gastronomy but also celebrates the depth and richness of our culinary heritage.

Throughout the week, Studio Liberty Mastercard World Elite cardholders will enjoy exclusive privileges - curated experiences that embody the values we stand for: excellence and cultural connection," – Ledi Kochlamazashvili, Head of Personal Banking and Customer Value Creation at Liberty.

"Studio Liberty" is Liberty's premium banking direction - the first multifunctional space in Georgia, designed at the intersection of personal and business interests.Studio Liberty users enjoy personal banker services, individually tailored offers on banking and lifestyle products, and premium service.Liberty is one of the largest banks in Georgia, serving over 1.7 million individuals and more than 60,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide.70 Abashidze St., Tbilisi | 19 Grishashvili St., Kutaisi