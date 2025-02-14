The founder of iamtheCODE, Lady Mariéme Jamme, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by BTU

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

By the decision of the Academic Council of Business and Technology University (BTU), Lady Mariéme Jamme, founder of iamtheCODE, has been awarded an honorary doctorate for her outstanding contribution to empowering girls and women in technology in Georgia.

With Lady Mariéme Jamme's involvement, the representation of iamtheCODE has been established in Georgia. The iamtheCODE platform, which offers over 60,000 courses in 18 languages, will now be available for 250,000 women, girls, and children living in Georgia, with full financial support. Notably, out of the 250,000 free accounts accessible through this initiative, 50,000 will be dedicated to Artificial Intelligence training.

Operating in 87 countries, iamtheCODE expands its reach to Georgia, making it the 88th country to join the platform. This inclusion will provide women, girls, and children in Georgia with fully funded training in coding and digital skills.

Lady Mariéme Jamme is a globally recognized technology activist and advocate for women's empowerment. She has been listed in the BBC Top 100 Women ranking and is the recipient of multiple prestigious international awards.

The mission of iamtheCODE is to train 1 million young women, adolescents, and children in coding by 2030. Within this initiative, Georgia will hold a significant role as a regional leader in advancing technological education and innovation for women and girls.

About Lady Mariéme Jamme

With over two decades of invaluable business experience in technology and system change, Lady Mariéme Jamme has amassed extensive knowledge and expertise in her field. She is the Founder of iamtheCODE, the first African-led global movement aimed at mobilizing governments, the private sector, and philanthropic foundations to advance S.T.E.A.M.D. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Design) education.

Her goal is to empower and enable 1 million girls and young women globally to become coders by 2030, aligning with the U.N. 2030 Agenda. As an award-winning technologist and a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum, she continues to drive impactful change in technology education worldwide.