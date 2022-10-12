The Island of Artemis - a mystery metaverse world waiting to be explored

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Manifesto:

Nothing is banned.

Nothing is illegal.

Freedom is absolute.

So are the consequences…

------------

Imagine the anonymous world, where absolute freedom exists, everything is permitted and nothing is banned. The mystery place of boundless opportunity, in which it is up to you to find your path and your true self. The Island of Artemis - this is the name of the first-ever role-playing metaverse world waiting to be built, created, and lived in. The immersive conversation-driven reality integrates a voice mask that will keep your voice anonymous or allows you to change its characteristics as you desire. There is one crucial rule - do not anger the Matriarch! - the true heir of Goddess Artemis - creator of this island. The Matriarch is everywhere, but few have seen her. What angers the Mother of Deers is a closed book for participants.

The multiplayer role-playing game that is enriched with real-time digital content creation and blockchain technology is founded by Georgia-based Web3 company - Two Point Zero, a team of storytellers, digital artists, engineers, and game developers transforming stories into things people will enjoy, use, interact with and share. "This is not just Roblox for adults. You have an avatar, an island, and a voice mask. It is up to you to create and develop the island and its economy. The Island of Artemis is a place of absolute freedom, but everything has its price. The more you express freedom, the more you will be responsible for your actions. Why Artemis and Greek theme? Greece was a place of extreme freedom - humans fought the Gods for freedom and we believe that there is no greater freedom than this. In a new metaverse world we are waiting for 18+ people who will decide how to behave in an ancient Greek-themed park in which there is everything: traditions, the pleasure of body and mind, money, weapons, religions, and so on", - explains the CEO of Two Point Zero, Zura Sharashenidze. On the question of whether the Metaverse will bring people closer together, Zura claims: "Metaverse does not divide us, but connects. In The Island of Artemis participants will have face-to-face communication, without any kind of bureaucracy and unnecessary barriers that prevents communication".

Each district on the island is under the control of a different clan. Divisions among the earliest inhabitants of the island gave rise to these clans. Each has its leaders, traditions, and culture. Any contact with them needs to be properly thought out. By joining a clan, you can gain power and influence by advancing within the nefarious underbelly. playing an appropriate part in the drama, becoming a part of the story, taking part in the Matriarch's schemes, starting them, or thwarting them, or attempting to unravel the mystery of who the enigmatic Mother of Deers and her servants—the magical Sisters of Artemis—are.

They say that the devil is in the details, and the Island of Artemis is full of sinister intricacies in both its architecture and landscape. Everyone deserving of experiencing this magnificent universe will be amazed and excited by the depth and beauty of the weave that is created by the connections and interweaving of all things, with each element coming to and from itself.

Whom will you meet on the island?

Beastborns

The beasts of Artemis, giant fish monsters that live in the depths around the island, introduce new players to this metaverse universe. Local fishermen go after the monsters, slit their bellies, and after the newborns are removed, the island's limitless prospects become apparent.

The Matriarch

Silent but omnipresent, she oversees the Island with the help of the Sisters of Artemis. I hope you remember the main rule: do not anger the Matriarch!

The Sisters of Artemis

The Matriarch is supported and served by the twelve Sisters of Artemis. Except for their creator, they are the most powerful characters on the island. In their various districts, they are in charge of maintaining order and ensuring freedom.

Cognitants & Technocrats

While Technocrats oversee all financial activity on the island and are in charge of the world's largest unobtanium mine, Cognitants serve as the sisters' counselors and soothsayers.

…and so on.

The story of Artemis can not be complete without the support of the community. The creators of The Island of Artemis are storytellers who turn stories into objects that people will engage with. They expand on concepts, guiding them in directions they never imagined possible. NFTs, Web3, crypto-gaming, and other immersive concepts inspired the staff to create invaluable experiences such as the experimental gamification project deckk*, a socially motivated project with a single overarching goal: to create an online and blockchain-based memorial for all those affected by Putin's wars and crimes - IS PUTIN DEAD YET?, the largest collection of sound crypto advice the world has ever seen - Candlesticks and the NFT project for emotion-driven transmedia storytelling - Ohh! Football. Therefore, the (A) Team is going to establish the foundations for where this world will take us tomorrow. "We'll go there, do that, get the t-shirt and come back to tell you all about our adventures so you can come along on the next one or even set the roadmap for our journey together yourself", - announced the team. The next destination and experience are The Island of Artemis - whose launch date will be announced in January 2024.