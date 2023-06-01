Top 6 Ideas for Bespoke Jewellery using Lab grown diamonds

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Diamonds are the one of the most popular stones that are used for making jewellery items. They enjoy such a popularity because of several reasons. Diamonds are stunning to look at, they sparkle when light shines on them because of which they appear attractive to the eye. Additionally, they have an emotional value attached to them. Diamonds are rare and represent eternal love. Therefore adding diamonds to any jewellery items makes them special.

Natural diamonds are mined from under the earth's surface. Not only do they take billions of years to form but the process of extracting and polishing the diamond is labour intensive and unsustainable. The alternative to natural diamonds are lab grown diamonds. As the name suggests, lab grown diamonds are created in a laboratory under a controlled environment with far lesser resources as compared to a natural diamond. The process of creating a lab grown diamond is not just more sustainable but also takes less time and is environment friendly. An added advantage of lab grown diamonds is that the diamonds so produced have lesser inclusions and impurities. Hence, lab grown diamonds are quality diamonds which are more affordable and ideal for making bespoke diamond jewellery. Here are a few ideas to inspire your bespoke diamond jewellery design.

Bespoke diamond necklace

Necklaces are one of the most prominent jewellery items that are visible. Creating a bespoke necklace takes time and effort but once made has the ability to attract attention immediately. Bespoke diamond necklaces are a timeless classic that can be worn for any occasion. With bespoke jewellery, you can choose the exact shape, size, and colour of the diamonds, as well as the style of the necklace. This makes it possible to create a piece of jewellery that is truly one-of-a-kind and reflects your personal style. You can opt for the design that you want and add as many lab grown diamonds depending on how brilliant you want the piece to look. Wearing a bespoke diamond necklace is sure to turn heads when you wear it.

Bespoke diamond earrings

Earrings are the jewellery items that have the ability to define your face and hence your appearance. There are several diamond earring designs that are available in the market and it can be quite confusing to choose one. If you want something different and unique for yourself then your best option is to opt for a bespoke diamond earrings. You can combine different designs to create something that matches your style. You can choose from a drop earring style to a piece that hugs your ears and makes a statement. Embellish it with lab grown diamonds to add brilliance to it and make the entire piece attractive to the eye.

Bespoke diamond bracelet

One of the most versatile pieces of jewellery is a bracelet, especially those made of diamonds. Bracelets can be worn with any outfit both casual and formal and have the ability to upgrade your appearance by leaps and bounds. There are a lot bracelet designs that are available in the market today and you can choose to customize it according to your preferences. There is the bangle type bracelet that can be adorned with different types of lab grown diamonds and the diamond tennis bracelet which you can customize by changing the colour, size and metal base of the bracelet. A bespoke diamond bracelet may not seem like much but it adds a hint of grace and beauty to your appearance.

Bespoke diamond brooch

A diamond brooch is a timeless classic that can be worn for any occasion. With its elegant design and sparkling diamonds, a diamond brooch is sure to turn heads. Diamond brooches have been popular for centuries, and they continue to be a popular choice for jewellery lovers today. There are many different styles of diamond brooches to choose from, so you can find one that perfectly suits your taste. You can decide whether you want a minimalistic design or a really ornate one and customize your piece accordingly. Irrespective of the design, a well-made brooch looks really fashionable. If you are looking for a piece of jewellery that is both stylish and timeless, then a bespoke diamond brooch is the perfect choice for you.

Bespoke diamond cufflinks

Cuff links have been around for centuries, and they continue to be a popular choice for men who want to add a touch of luxury to their wardrobe. The ones made of diamonds have a certain class and wearing them will add a touch of elegance to any outfit. There are many different styles of diamond cuff links to choose from, so you can find a pair that perfectly suits your taste. You can get a pair customized using lab grown diamonds and wear it on special occasions. Diamond cuff links are a one-of-a-kind piece of jewellery that is truly unique to you. No one else will have a pair that is exactly the same. Diamond cuff links are made with high-quality materials and craftsmanship. This means that they are built to last and will provide you with years of enjoyment.

Bespoke diamond rings

Engagement rings are the most frequently customized jewellery. Most people love to have a unique engagement ring and therefore prefer to customize them. When it comes to diamond rings, there are so many designs that you can mix and match them to create something that is truly unique. You can also choose the shape, size and colour of the lab grown diamonds to make a ring that is unlike any other. Additionally, you can add embellishments or a personalized message to make it more meaningful.