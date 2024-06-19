Touch.Point, Mr. Harrison Green-Fishback, CTO of Lineate, Discusses the Challenges of the AdTech industry

The Touch.Point - The International MarTech Festival, took place in Tbilisi on June 14, bringing together marketing, communication, and creative industry professionals from Georgia and the Caucasus region to explore the latest technology. One of the event's headliners was Harrison Green-Fishback, CTO of Lineate.

Lineate, founded in NY in 2002 as a custom software consulting company, operates in the USA, Poland, Georgia, and Armenia, with its most significant development office located in Tbilisi. Over the past two decades, Lineate has helped customers scale their data, expand their user base, and achieve successful growth.

During his presentation, Harrison Green-Fishback, a technology leader with over 20 years' experience, discussed the challenges the AdTech industry is facing, emphasizing the growing dependence of businesses on data in today's tech-driven world. He spotlighted the fact that data-driven companies tend to be more successful, often boasting a higher rate of profitability.

Highlighting the ever-changing nature of AdTech due to technological advancements and evolving user needs, Green-Fishback addressed the issue of reporting project failures, attributing them to the complexity of software development. Lineate addresses these challenges using Data Octopus, a next-generation approach for building reporting systems. This method allows for rapid infrastructure setup, enabling developers to focus on domain modeling and data quality assurance rather than grappling with infrastructure details. Green-Fishback said he believes that this approach enhances the efficiency and success of the AdTech Experience.

He further explained that AdTech involves delivering the right ad to the right web browser user at the right time, all of which can be accomplished through automated processes. When users open their web browser, information is sent to the back end, where various systems determine which ad to show based on the user's characteristics and interests. This decision-making process happens in a fraction of a second. Systems need to collect significant amounts of data to enable such precise targeting.

Green-Fishback illustrated this by noting that, at any given second, about a third of the global population is using digital devices, browsing the internet, and interacting with social networks. All these interactions are monitored, stored, and analyzed to ensure effective ad targeting, a process that Lineate has successfully executed for numerous clients. Check out Lineate's AdTech capabilities here.

He went on to highlight the dynamic nature of AdTech, noting that each system developed by Lineate is unique, due to the ever-changing technology landscape and evolving user needs. He pointed out that what was cutting-edge technology even a few years ago is vastly different from today's advancements, reflecting expected progress.

He also addressed the common issue of reporting project failures, attributing them to the complexity of software development. Software is complicated, and developers can get lost in the complex weeds of infrastructure and architecture, he noted. Lineate uses Data Octopus to tackle these challenges, a

next-generation architectural approach for building reporting systems. This method allows for rapid initial infrastructure setup with a familiar architecture, enabling developers to focus on domain modeling and data quality assurance instead of getting bogged down by infrastructure details.

According to Green-Fishback, this approach enhances the efficiency and success of the AdTech Experience among Lineate clients and partners.

To learn more about Lineate's Data Octopus architecture, read the blog post here.