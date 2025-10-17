Tsinandali Estate Hosts Haute Wine Society Dinner Honoring Chef Todd English in New York
The intimate event, held in partnership with Tsinandali Estate, brought together tastemakers across the city for an unforgettable night in Avra's luminous dining room. Notable attendees included Mayor Eric Adams, Cheryl Casone, Joshua Bell, Greg Lettieri, Michael Arguello, Vincent Lambino, Dr. Purvi Parikh, Tristan Govignon, April Irene Donelson, Managing Director at Haute Media Group, and more.
Chef Todd English and George Ramishvili
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Each course highlighted the chef's celebrated Mediterranean cuisine, complemented by exceptional pours from Tsinandali Estate, a historic Georgian winery renowned for its elegant, expressive wines and recognized as the birthplace of classical Georgian winemaking.
April Donelson, Mayor Adams, Cheryl Casone, and Chef Todd English
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
The evening's menu showcased Avra's signature classic Greek spreads, including taramosalata (caviar mousse), skordalia (garlic and almond), and htipiti (roasted red pepper feta spread) served alongside warm pita. Guests savored the delectable signature entrées of grilled lavraki, a Mediterranean sea bass prepared with masterful restraint, and pasta le crema, a delicate interpretation of spanakopita with spinach and feta. Each paired with Tsinandali Estate's award-winning wines.
Giorgi Rtskhiladze, George Ramishvili, Chef Todd English, April Donelson, Tanya Abayan, and Michael Arguello
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Throughout the evening, toasts celebrated shared values of creativity, excellence, and hospitality. The gathering reflected what Haute Wine Society stands for: not just a dinner, but a refined experience that brings people together through exceptional food, wine, and conversation.
Tsinandali Estate wines
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Michael Arguello, Tanya Abayan, and Chef Todd English
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Chef Todd English, Mayor Adams, and Giorgi Rtskhiladze
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
April Donelson and Cheryl Casone
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Mayor Adams
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Cheryl Casone, Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, Tanya Abayan, April Donelson, Chef Todd English, and guest
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
April Donelson, Mayor Adams, and George Ramishvili
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Tanya Abayan, April Donelson, Dr. Nicholas Morrissey, Chef Todd English, Cheryl Casone, guest, Greg Lettieri
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Joshua Bell, Philippe Quint, and guests
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
April Irene Donelson, George Ramishvili, Perri Dash, and guests
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Michael Arguello and Tristan Govignon
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Tsinandali Estate Chacha
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
April Donelson and Chef Todd English
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Avra Estiatorio
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Chef Todd English, Mayor Adams, and Giorgi Rtskhiladze
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
April Donelson, Giorgi Rtskhiladze, and Chef Todd English
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Avra Estiatorio
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Atmosphere at Avra Estiatorio
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
Giorgi Rtskhiladze gives a toast at Avra Estiatorio
Photo Credit: Jason Malihan
