Tsinandali Estate Hosts the Inaugural Grand Jury Du Vin Wine Symposium

Tsinandali Estate and Silk Road Group proudly announce the inaugural Tsinandali Wine Symposium on November 3-4, a collaboration with the renowned Swiss association, Grand Jury Du Vin. Founded in Switzerland in 1996, Grand Jury Du Vin has been at the forefront of the wine industry, having organized many prestigious events like the wine symposiums at Italy's Villa d'Este on Lake Como.

Wine experts, sommeliers, journalists, and enthusiasts from around the world will attend the wine symposium at Tsinandali Estate. They'll get to taste top "Bordeaux Grand Cru" wines and the best wines from Georgia.

At the symposium, representatives of the Grand Jury Du Vin will also offer professional tastings of selected Georgian and international wines.

The wine symposium's program also features a cultural segment where guests can immerse themselves in Georgian culture and gastronomy. Attendees will enjoy classical and jazz music concerts, a Georgian folklore evening featuring the Sukhishvili National Ballet, and a gala dinner crafted jointly by a 3-star Michelin chef, Jan Hartwig and the brand chef of Silk Hospitality, Irakli Asatiani.

The Tsinandali Wine Symposium is an initiative of the Silk Road Group with official support from the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Bank of Georgia, and the National Tourism Administration. Mr. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, and Mrs. Mariam Kvrivishvili, Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, serve as esteemed hosts alongside the Silk Road Group and Grand Jury Du Vin.

The symposium's executive team features Laurent Vialette, the president of Grand Jury Du Vin, and Giorgi Kharabadze, the CEO of the Tsinandali Estate.

George Ramishvili, the founder and chairman of Silk Road Group - "The Tsinandali Wine Symposium marks a significant milestone in the history of the estate and promotes the growth of wine tourism in Georgia. We're bringing together the world's most influential winemakers, experts, sommeliers, journalists, and critics all in one spot at the Tsinandali Estate. A highlight will be a tasting of 2010 Bordeaux Grand Cru wines, a significant chapter in our wine heritage that's unparalleled in the region. I'm grateful for the support of the Government of Georgia and the Bank of Georgia, reinforcing our commitment to elevate the symposium's standards and spotlight Georgia as a prime destination for wine aficionados. It's a matter of pride for us that this symposium will be inaugurated in Tsinandali, the birthplace of modern Georgian winemaking, where Alexander Chavchavadze first bottled Georgian wine using European techniques."