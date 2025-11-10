Tsinandali Wine Symposium 2025 Celebrating Excellence of Italian and Georgian Winemakers

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Grand Jury du Vin concluded its third international edition in Tsinandali, confirming once again the growing importance of Georgia as a crossroads for world wine culture.

This year's event gathered 20 distinguished tasters from 12 different nationalities, representing sommeliers, winemakers, journalists, and professionals of the wine industry. Over 250 participants attended the tastings, conferences, workshops and masterclasses.

The edition was dedicated to Italy as the Guest Country of Honor and concluded with a special session showcasing Georgian Amber wines.

A highlight of the program was the masterclass led by Allegra Antinori, from the family behind Italy's oldest winemaking house, which boasts a winemaking legacy of over 600 years. Prestigious tastings featured renowned Italian wines such as Sassicaia, Solaia, Roberto Voerzio, Giovanni Rosso, and Montevetrano.

"Here in Tsinandali, we taste more than just wines – we taste history, talent, and the human spirit behind every bottle. This event is a bridge between nations, cultures, and generations." Laurent Vialette, President of the Grand Jury du Vin.

Founded over 30 years ago, the Grand Jury du Vin is an independent international organization devoted to the objective evaluation of fine wines through blind tasting. Its mission is to promote transparency, cultural exchange, and excellence in global wine appreciation.

First held in Tsinandali in 2023 through the partnership of Silk Road Group and Bank of Georgia, the wine symposium was established as an annual tradition. Its past editions focused on Bordeaux Grand Cru and Burgundy classified wines, as well as the finest Georgian wines.

Tsinandali Estate, a historic cultural hub and birthplace of classical Georgian winemaking traditions, continues to position Georgia as a destination in the world of fine wine. Beyond presenting exceptional wines, the symposium serves as a dynamic platform that fosters dialogue between Georgian and international winemakers, encouraging exchange of knowledge, innovation, and cultural appreciation across the global wine community.

"Tsinandali has truly become an international venue for appreciation of the finest wines of the world. It's a great pleasure to welcome this year the new generations of legendary Italian winemaking families who carry forward such an extraordinary legacy. Their visit to the historic mansion of Alexandre Chavchavadze, a visionary and pioneering winemaker himself, feels both natural and deeply inspiring. I sincerely hope this wonderful tradition continues for many years to come."- George Ramishvili, Chairman, Silk Road Group.

Tsinandali Symposium 2025 was organized with the support of Silk Hospitality and Tsinandali Estate, under the patronage of Mr. George Ramishvili. Bank of Georgia is the official partner of Tsinandali Symposium.