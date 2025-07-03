UNESCO Officially Recognizes BTU's AI4Globe Project as Aligned with the Goals of the International Science Decade

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Major international recognition for Business and Technology University – UNESCO has officially recognized BTU's large-scale international initiative "AI4Globe" and listed it among the flagship projects of the International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD, 2024–2033).

AI4Globe is an international educational project initiated by Business and Technology University, aiming to increase the level of AI literacy globally. The initiative targets diverse demographic groups — including children, youth, women, academia, and small and medium-sized businesses — by developing multilingual (Georgian and English) multimedia educational resources, collaborative projects, and opportunities for expanding international partnerships.

Launched in Georgia, AI4Globe is already being implemented in multiple countries, including those in the Middle East and North Africa.

The International Decade of Sciences for Sustainable Development (IDSSD) is a UNESCO-led global initiative running from 2024 to 2033, with the following key goals:

• Strengthening the role of science in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);

• Enhancing the science-policy-society interface;

• Supporting inclusive and equitable scientific solutions to address global challenges such as climate change, inequality, and environmental degradation.

UNESCO emphasized that AI4Globe fully aligns with the values and objectives of the Decade.