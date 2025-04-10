LavaPi - A Global Partner for the Digital Transformation of Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LavaPi was born out of a clear and pressing need recognized by professionals working across various industries: the demand for digitalization, process automation, and innovative IT solutions. The market lacked sufficiently flexible and client-oriented services, and organizations often utilized standard software that did not align with their specific needs. Implementing technological changes was a challenge for many businesses, especially those lacking a reliable tech partner. In response to this, the LavaPi team set a goal to create individual, scalable and secure technological solutions that would help businesses improve their operational processes and gain a competitive edge.

LavaPi emerged in the market as a company that would not only provide software solutions, but that would also become a true digital transformation partner. LavaPi's launch coincided with a period when companies were struggling to transition to remote work and establish secure, flexible IT infrastructures. It was an ideal opportunity for the LavaPi team to put their years of combined experience into practice.

"One evening in 2018, we, a group of close friends, sat down and collectively acknowledged that we wanted to start a business where we could fully utilize our knowledge, practical experience, skills and enthusiasm," Teona Keleptrishvili, co-founder and CEO of LavaPi, says in an interview with Entrepreneur. "We realized that we had a qualified team right there, with years of combined managerial experience and immense motivation. The creation of LavaPi was driven by our shared passion for startups and technological innovations, as well as our desire to be part of the technological revolution."

LavaPi is entirely focused on the international market, and does not yet have local customers. Its primary partners operate in Europe, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, with a significant portion engaged in the public safety industry, where LavaPi plays a key role in modernizing digital systems for emergency response.

LavaPi is involved in the development of 911 systems, emergency communications and crisis management technologies- areas where rapid, secure solutions are critical to public safety and efficient crisis management.

LavaPi offers companies innovative and results-oriented technological solutions that aid in optimizing business operations and increasing efficiency. Web development, mobile application creation, industry-specific software, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence integration - these are just a few of the directions in which LavaPi provides services to businesses across various industries on an international scale.

LavaPi's web development and mobile application services enable businesses to create data-driven websites that appeal to investors and customers, significantly increasing user engagement and interaction. With industry-specific software, businesses gain the ability to optimize their operations and expand their activities. LavaPi provides tailored software solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses around the globe. Furthermore, LavaPi's portfolio includes talent acquisition services, allowing organizations to delegate this process to professionals, save time and resources, and attract top-tier talent from both local and global markets.

"LavaPi's most popular services are enterprise software development, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence integration," Keleptrishvili tells us. "We create large-scale, stable, and high-tech software solutions that facilitate the automation and optimization of operational processes. In cloud transformation, we assist companies in modernizing and scaling their infrastructure, which enhances data security and efficiency.

"In the field of cybersecurity, LavaPi ensures data protection, system resilience against cyberattacks, and compliance with international security standards. Through data analytics and AI integration, we help businesses make data-driven decisions, improve operational processes, and implement innovative technologies. These services enable companies to fully leverage digital transformation potential and gain a competitive advantage in the global market."

How Does LavaPi Work?

What sets LavaPi apart from other companies is its individual approach to each project. LavaPi does not provide generic, off-the-shelf solutions—each project is customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. The company's workflow is designed to adapt to these unique requirements, with each phase of the project being distinct and collaborative.

LavaPi's first takes a crucial deep-dive into the client's unique requirements, gathering information and closely collaborating with the client to better understand their business goals, market challenges, and competition. Following this, during the analysis and planning phase, the LavaPi team develops a project development plan to ensure the initiative is executed with maximum efficiency and success. Once the strategy is in place, LavaPi works on the design, ensuring that the user experience is both functional and visually appealing. After design, the team moves on to development, coding, and testing, where they ensure the final product is intuitive and ready for the market. All possible risks are assessed, and only once the team are sure the product meets both international standards and the client's expectations is it handed over. This structured approach enables LavaPi to deliver each project at the highest quality, guaranteeing business growth for its clients.

"We have extensive experience in the public safety and emergency communications sector, where we apply cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and advanced cybersecurity approaches," Keleptrishvili says. "Our Agile methodology and commitment to international standards ensure that our solutions are flexible, secure, and scalable."

Like any successful business, LavaPi has faced its fair share of challenges. One of the major hurdles was establishing trust in international markets, as the Georgian tech company was relatively unknown at the time. To overcome this, LavaPi focused on delivering high-quality services, meeting international standards (ISO, GDPR, NIST), and presenting successful case studies. This approach helped build credibility and trust, especially in industries that were slow to embrace digital transformation.

"Another challenge was dealing with skepticism toward digital transformation, especially in sectors where technological changes were slow," Keleptrishvili tells Entrepreneur. "We overcame this by showcasing successful case studies and consulting with clients, demonstrating to them how technology can enhance their operational processes.

"The technology industry is constantly evolving, requiring rapid adaptation to new advancements. LavaPi embraces this with a culture of innovation and continuous learning. The company stays at the forefront of technological trends by participating in international conferences, analyzing market trends, participating in international conferences, and integrating cutting-edge technologies.

"Further, at LavaPi, employees have the opportunity to work on innovative projects, learn new technologies, and develop their technical skills," she adds.

Founded by Teona Keleptrishvili, LavaPi is a women-led company, whose success is driven by a talented team with international knowledge, expertise, and experience. As Entrepreneur's interviewee emphasizes, LavaPi's greatest strength is its employees, who foster a healthy, innovative, and development-oriented work environment where every team member has the freedom to realize their potential and make independent decisions. Open communication, a healthy work culture and team spirit are the key factors behind the company's success. The LavaPi team firmly believes that experienced and motivated employees create the best technological solutions, adding real business value to the company's partners.

Who Provides Support to the LavaPi Team?

Teona Keleptrishvili's career began at the age of 19, in telecommunications. Over the years, she has put herself to the test in various fields, including marketing, branding, international relations and technology. She further honed her skills with a master's degree in business communication from Poland, funded by the European Union.

"The growth of LavaPi, particularly during the pandemic, was a defining moment for us. We proactively recruited talented individuals, and built a team that is energetic, motivated, and passionate about embracing new challenges and utilizing modern technologies in the pursuit of digitalization. We realized that it was time for LavaPi to transition to the next stage of development. In 2020, I returned to Georgia, equipped with new knowledge, a thirst for challenges, and an ambitious business strategy," Keleptrishvili states.

With her extensive experience in management, Natia Keleptrishvili, a fellow co-founder, ensures LavaPi's efficient organization, the optimization of its operational management, and the strengthening of its partnerships. She also leads LavaPi's subsidiary company, Lavacruit, which offers outsourcing services for all aspects of human resource management, both in Georgia and abroad.

With over 15 years' experience, Zviad Gvilava, also a LavaPi co-founder and its managing partner, had a particularly significant role in the development of the LavaPi team, overseeing the company's technological direction. His vision and expertise in the fields of cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence define the success of LavaPi as a global technology partner. Under his leadership, the team strives for innovation, while his technological strategy has established LavaPi as a global technology partner.

Looking ahead, LavaPi is focused on expanding into the U.S. market and developing new products. "I am very proud that we have entered the American market with such energy; our team is growing, and we are exploring new opportunities and talent. We meet with local partners at our office at the prestigious 515 Madison Avenue in New York. LavaPi also has offices in California and Indiana," Teona Keleptrishvili says.

In the long-run, the team aims to establish LavaPi as an international technology leader. The company plans to strengthen its AI capabilities, enter new markets, and expand its R&D initiatives. "We are ready for new challenges and are committed to actively participating in the global digital transformation process," notes the entrepreneur.