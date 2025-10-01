World Women Surgeons' Society: A Bold Initiative by Baia-Margarita Kepuladze and Tinatin Dundua to Support Professional Growth and Career Advancement for Women in Medicine

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The World Women Surgeons' Society is a visionary initiative founded by renowned Georgian doctors Baia-Margarita Kepuladze and Tinatin Dundua. Its mission is to create a global platform where female surgeons can engage in open and thoughtful discussions, share their experiences, and collectively address both professional and social challenges. First conceptualized in 2018, the Society aims to promote women's leadership in surgery, foster professional growth, and encourage collaboration toward gender equality, education, and career advancement. Why "World" Women Surgeons' Society? Although headquartered in Georgia, the Society's vision transcends national borders. The founders believe that setting geographical limitations would only hinder progress. Instead, they strive to: Expand professional networks and collaborations on a global scale;

Welcome members and guests from around the world;

Support one another's growth and development not only nationally, but also internationally. "This initiative was born out of the need for a safe and understanding environment, where even the smallest daily challenges women face in the surgical field are heard, acknowledged, and addressed. It's a place where we can support each other and grow stronger together so that female surgeons can rightfully claim and retain their place in medicine and surgery - free from unnecessary obstacles and regardless of gender. That's why our Society is open to all surgeons, including men, so they may better understand our challenges and offer their support. Our goal is to amplify the capabilities of women surgeons on an international scale," Baia-Margarita Kepuladze shared in an interview with Entrepreneur. As the co-founder explains, women in surgery often face gender-based stereotypes. Surgery is still perceived as a male-dominated field, and female surgeons frequently have to go above and beyond to prove themselves. "We women must not only define our roles professionally, but also fight to ensure that gender does not become a barrier to our success. It's also important to highlight the strong support we've received from our male colleagues, which underscores the value and necessity of this Society," said Kepuladze. One of the greatest challenges, she recalls, was finding like-minded individuals who shared the vision and were ready to work collaboratively toward a common goal. Ultimately, she was able to bring together people who believed in the cause, trusted the mission, and became the foundation of the growing Society.

"The most difficult part was people's initial reaction. Many didn't take the idea seriously - not because they doubted my ability, but because of prevailing societal biases. Years ago, patients were often hesitant to trust female surgeons. I postponed launching the Society several times, but I always knew the time would come. Earning people's trust took time. I needed a team willing to take responsibility and see this through with me. And in the end, everything fell into place - thanks to my dedication, integrity, and commitment. Together, we launched what I believe is a much-needed and timely initiative," she said.

Years of independent work and medical experience have taught the founders that preparation, resilience, and belief in one's goals are critical for success. They emphasize the importance of teamwork, problem-solving, and sound decision-making, all while fostering an entrepreneurial mindset that transforms ideas into reality. To Baia, an entrepreneur is someone who doesn't just imagine new possibilities, but takes responsibility for realizing them. "Entrepreneurs are leaders who bring new opportunities to life, take bold risks, and constantly strive for growth. They are persistent, focused on their goals, and unafraid of breaking down barriers. Mistakes are inevitable, but each one is a lesson. In any venture, challenges abound, and success depends on finding solutions. For aspiring entrepreneurs and senior managers, my advice is to focus on the team and relationships. Great ideas matter, but sustainable success is built on strong teams. Communication, collaboration, and mutual support are essential. It's crucial to keep your team motivated and aligned with a shared vision," adds Tinatin Dundua. To women who have ideas but hesitate to act on them, the founders say: don't wait for the perfect moment. Every journey begins with a single step. Even if the plan isn't complete or resources are limited, take that step. Believe in your potential and don't delay action. Future Directions: A Multidisciplinary Vision The future of the World Women Surgeons' Society is guided by a clear, multidisciplinary plan. The Society aims to not only foster professional advancement, but also advocate for women's rights and leadership in medicine. Key initiatives include: Education and Training Programs: Offering workshops and training opportunities for women surgeons to enhance their skills and expand their professional competencies.

Regional and International Networking: Strengthening global partnerships to allow members access to international medical standards, practices, and knowledge-sharing.

Leadership Development: Launching projects to empower more women to take on leadership roles in healthcare, increase representation in senior positions, and drive change within the medical industry as a whole. "Inspiration is what unites our entire association - and that inspiration comes from many sources.

The evolving role of women in society, their success stories, and the desire to help others and shape better opportunities for future generations give us the strength to move forward. We believe that a foundation built on trust, open dialogue, and constant communication will guide us to accomplish work that truly matters. This solidarity only deepens our motivation to undertake even greater and more impactful projects," the co-founders concluded.