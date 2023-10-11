12 ოქტომბერს, ბრიტანეთის საელჩო და პარტნიორები ბრიტანულ-ქართულ ფინტექ ფორუმს უმასპინძლებენ

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ფორუმი თავს მოუყრის ფინტექ-ში მომუშავე პროფესიონალებს საქართველოდან და დიდი ბრიტანეთიდან, სადაც მათ საშუალება ექნება ერთმანეთს გაუზიარონ გამოცდილება და დაამყარონ ახალი, საქმიანი კონტაქტები.

ბრიტანეთის საელჩო ფინტექ ფორუმს უკვე მეორედ მასპინძლობს. წელს, პარტნიორებს შორის არიან: დატაფესტ თბილისი; საქართველოს ფინტეკ ასოციაცის; საქართველოს ეროვნული ბანკი; თიბისი ბანკი; საქართველოს ბანკი და გრანტ თორნტონი.

ფორუმის მიზანია, ბრიტანულ-ქართულ კომპანიებს შორის თამანშრომლობის პლატფორმის შექმნა, არსებული ფინ-ტეკ კომპანიების წარმოჩენა და ბრიტანული ექსპერტიზის გაზიარება.

ფორუმში მონაწილეობას მიიღებენ ფინტექ ეკოსისტემის გამორჩეული სპიკერები, მათ შორის დიდი ბრიტანეთიდან. ფორუმზე დამსწრეებს საშუალება ექნებათ მოისმინონ ინდუსტრიის ლიდერების წარმატების ისტორიები.

English

On 12 October the British Embassy Tbilisi and partners will be hosting UK-Georgia FinTech Forum. The forum will bring together UK and Georgia FinTech community with an aim to share experiences and forge new connections between like-minded visionaries.

This is the second FinTech Forum hosted by the British Embassy and this year amongst the partners there are DataFest Tbilisi; Fintech Association of Georgia; National Bank of Georgia; TBC Bank; Bank of Georgia and Grant Thornton.

The Forum is designed to create a platform for business cooperation between British and Georgian FinTech communities, showcase the current FinTech landscapes in Georgia and the UK and promote the best of UK expertise in the sector.

The Forum will host distinguished speakers from across the FinTech community, including from the UK. Participants will have a chance to hear first-hand success stories from some of the biggest names in the industry.