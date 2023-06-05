17th International Congress on Plastic Surgery & Dermatology: Kolkhida 2023, Welcomes Participants to Tbilisi, Georgia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tbilisi, Georgia is set to host 17th International Congress on Plastic Surgery & Dermatology, known as Kolkhida 2023. Organized by Aptos, this prestigious event will take place from June 30TH to July 2nd, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Iveria & Biltmore Hotel. With its unique hybrid format, Kolkhida 2023 promises an exceptional experience for attendees.

Drawing in a diverse audience of 1000 delegates from over 90 countries, along with 120 Key Opinion Leader doctors from across the globe, Kolkhida has established itself as a leading platform in the field. This year's congress will continue the tradition of delivering cutting-edge knowledge and insights to professionals in plastic surgery, dermatology, and aesthetics.

Moreover, Kolkhida 2023 will host an exhibition area featuring top brands in the industry. From the latest advancements in plastic surgery techniques to state-of-the-art dermatological products, the exhibition will provide a comprehensive showcase of the most cutting-edge innovations. "Attendees will have perfect opportunity to connect with leading experts, stay up-to-date on the latest trends new products and technologies, and foster valuable collaborations."

Join us in Tbilisi, Georgia, and embark on a transformative journey at the forefront of the field.

For more information and registration details, please visit the official Kolkhida 2023 website: https://kolkhida.org/