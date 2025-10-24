Archi – #1 Employer Presented Its New HR Branding and CSR Strategy

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Archi hosted a corporate presentation at Grand Avenue to introduce its new HR branding and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy to the public.

"Archi continuously creates and elevates the best customer experience. We clearly understand that this is only possible when our employees are motivated, fulfilled, and work in an environment that genuinely supports their development and well-being. This people-centered approach is the foundation of our business success," said Shio Khetsuriani, CEO of Archi.

The company's business strategy is built on employee empowerment, responsible leadership, and sustainable progress.

"Our slogan – Development is limitless – reflects the core of our HR philosophy. It is a commitment to helping every employee grow and succeed. By creating real opportunities for professional advancement, Archi solidifies its role as Georgia's number one employer and leading development company, "said Ethuna Zhvania, Head of HR.

The event also introduced Archi's CSR pillars, which highlight the company's long-term responsibility to society and future generations. Upcoming initiatives will focus on environmental protection, education, community health, and sports development.

"For Archi, CSR is not a one-time charity action – it is an integral part of our corporate strategy and everyday operations," emphasized David Gelashvili, Marketing Director.

Guest speaker Medea Tabatadze, an HR and leadership expert, discussed modern HR branding trends and highlighted how aligning corporate values with employee needs creates a lasting competitive advantage in today's business environment.