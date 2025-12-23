Archi's Grand New Year Celebration exclusively for Archi residents at Grand Avenue

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Archi hosted a two-day New Year event at Grand Avenue exclusively for its residents, transforming the space into a "New Year City" and offering a curated holiday experience.

The event integrated entertainment with community activities. Visitors were welcomed into a festive setting featuring live musical and theatrical performances, an impressive program by the Gori Children's Choir, and a celebratory ballet performance, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the venue.

Alongside the celebration, and as part of the company's corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework, Archi placed a strong focus on supporting local entrepreneurship. The main event space was dedicated to a product exhibition and sales fair featuring 50 Georgian entrepreneurs, where guests were able to explore and purchase unique, locally produced goods.

To further involve residents in this initiative, Archi distributed monetary vouchers alongside its traditional New Year gifts. These vouchers were redeemable exclusively with the participating entrepreneurs, encouraging direct consumer engagement and providing financial support to small businesses during the holiday period. Through this gesture, guests became active participants in this meaningful cause.

The initiative received highly positive feedback. According to the participants, Archi provided a valuable opportunity to introduce their products directly to consumers, creating successful precedents for their brands.

One of the event's key symbols was a unique New Year tree decorated with collectible glass Christmas ornaments by George Coby (Giorgi Kobakhidze). The tree was presented by the American Culture Center and The Financial, in partnership with Archi and the Bank of Georgia. The installation highlighted the legacy of the Georgian immigrant entrepreneur whose success story turned the Christmas tree into a holiday symbol for millions of American families. As Archi founder Ilia Tsulaia noted, George Coby's story serves as an inspiration for every entrepreneur.

"The New Year event at Grand Avenue marks the beginning of a new tradition for Archi. This initiative will continue in the future and will create many more positive and festive experiences for our customers. Within our social responsibility framework, the company will continue to support Georgian entrepreneurs," stated Ilia Tsulaia.