Batumi's Boldest Architectural Statement Yet: Silk Towers by Kengo Kuma & Associates

Silk Development in partnership with a renowned Japanese architectural firm, Kengo Kuma & Associates (KKAA) will design and build the Silk Towers. An important luxury real estate project promises to become a landmark on the beautiful Batumi Riviera site in the seaside town of Batumi, in Georgia. The vision for the Silk Towers mix-use development project is to merge modern architectural style with the unique natural and cultural landscape of Georgia's Black Sea coast. The Silk Towers complex will feature residential apartments, two five-star hotels, event spaces, commercial zones, a casino, cafés, restaurants, a yacht club, and sports and wellness facilities. A key component of the development is a 2-hectare municipal park designed by Danish landscape firm MASU Planning, which Silk Development is donating to the city of Batumi.

George Ramishvili, Founder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Silk Road Group, stated:

At Silk Road Group, it is part of our DNA and long-term vision to collaborate with the world's most visionary architects and designers to reimagine and upgrade Georgia's iconic destinations. We don't simply build, we tell stories through architecture that blends heritage, nature, and innovation.

In Batumi, we've had the privilege of working with Michele De Lucchi on the design of Radisson Blu Hotel; in Tbilisi, the GRAFT team helped redefine urban luxury at Radisson Blu Iveria; in the historic Tsinandali Estate, we invited creative minds like Ingo Maurer, John Fotiadis, Damien Figueras, and Christina Gabas to shape a destination where culture meets elegance.

Now, as we opened the Telegraph Hotel in Tbilisi, a proud member of the Leading Hotels of the World, we entrusted Neri&Hu the celebrated Shanghai-based design duo to reimagine a heritage building into a contemporary hospitality landmark.

The Silk Towers project continues this tradition. In partnering with Kengo Kuma & Associates, we are not only shaping a new architectural icon for Batumi, but also honoring our belief in sustainable, meaningful design that resonates with the surrounding nature and community. Kengo Kuma's philosophy, rooted in natural materials and harmony with the environment, aligns beautifully with our mission.

I believe that transformative architectural projects like Silk Towers will raise Adjara's international profile and help accelerate its emergence as a global destination for both business and leisure.

Yuki Ikeguchi, Executive Vice President of KKAA, commented, "The waterfront development of Silk Towers offers the city a distinctive architecture and landscape design that echoes the expansive, rich nature of Batumi. The ground with dense lush vegetation, flora and fauna, interplay with waterscape would activate and qualify the open spaces that people can enjoy freely."

Silk Development, a subsidiary of Silk Real Estate, is known for its commitment to sustainable architecture and has a portfolio that includes Radisson brand hotels in Tbilisi, Batumi, and Tsinandali, among other projects.

The Silk Towers project, with an investment of $630 million, is set to become a new architectural icon in Batumi, reflecting KKAA's philosophy of integrating natural materials and harmonizing with the environment.