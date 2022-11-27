Businesses Embracing Crypto: What's in It for Them?

Entrepreneur-ის კონტრიბუტორები საავტორო სტატიებში გამოხატავენ მათ პირად მოსაზრებებს.

Cryptocurrencies might seesaw, and investors might fear that FTX's bankruptcy will set the industry back by a decade. But companies worldwide seem unruffled by the instability of the crypto market, staunchly believing in the usefulness of digital money for their businesses. Indeed, more than 15,174 organizations in the world accept BTC and daily make around 260,000 Bitcoin transactions in the US alone. And the number of firms investing in cryptocurrency and using digital coins for operational and transactional purposes steadily grows. Considering how volatile the crypto market usually is, the question arises: aren't these companies overly optimistic about the durability of virtual money, and aren't they digging their own grave by relying on it to conduct their businesses?

The question disallows a simple answer. Like etoro options and other phenomena in the business world, cryptocurrencies have pros and cons. Their volatility often occasions losses but also becomes a source of staggering enrichment for businesses and individual investors. When deciding to use digital money, companies should carefully weigh its advantages and disadvantages to make the venture beneficial to their growth. Although many factors lead to the risky fluctuations of their prices, digital coins can afford attractive opportunities for business development, as is demonstrated by such avid crypto supporters as Tesla, MicroStrategy, Galaxy Digital Holdings, and Voyager Digital. By profiting from cryptocurrencies, these companies prove that entrepreneurs and business owners will make a smart move if they invest not only in fiat money, stocks, bonds, or art, but also in digital tokens.

There are several practical reasons why businesses benefit from using digital money. When they introduce crypto payments, companies expand their customers' circle. Around one billion people worldwide own digital tokens and gladly use them to pay for goods and services. Crypto transactions are often preferred over credit card payments because they have faster settlement cycles and can be cheaper due to lower costs. Customers who value transparency and seemliness will look with interest at companies that offer payments in cryptocurrencies and, using their services, will positively impact their brand name, sales, and revenue.

Cryptocurrency payments also provide businesses with access to younger demographic groups. The latest statistics show that adults under 50 (25%) in the US are more likely than older people (7%) to be crypto lovers. Customers under thirty are most enthusiastic about owing digital money: 42% of American men aged 18-29 say that they invested or paid in cryptocurrencies. Women of the same age range use crypto less often, comprising only 17%. Therefore, if businesses target the younger male audience, they are particularly advised to consider adding crypto transactions to their services. Young men will flock to them with increased gusto once they see that BTC or other altcoins are accepted as a payment option.

Businesses catering to wealthy clients should also expand their services to digital money. Among affluent people, cryptocurrency has become a byword for wealth and progressive thinking. Indeed, the invention of digital money has enabled many people's meteoric enrichment, catapulting them directly into Forbes' World's Billionaires list. Changpeng Zhao, Sam Bankman-Fried, and Brian Armstrong are entrepreneurs who owe their nine-digit fortunes solely and exclusively to the emergence of cryptocurrencies. Because crypto spells wealth, even people whose capital comes from other sources rush to add it to their portfolios.

Eager to attract this type of customer, many companies, in turn, have opened the door to digital money, despite widely-shared concerns about its volatility and longevity. Tesla, Amazon, Visa, and PayPal, among others, give a particularly warm welcome to high-caliber owners of cryptocurrencies. The largest banks worldwide also link global wealth clients with crypto funds. Morgan Stanley's wealth department opened up three Bitcoin funds to American clients, while JPMorgan offers half a dozen fund choices for its wealthy clientele.

The general trend of green-lighting rich customers' interest in cryptocurrencies cannot be ignored. Companies that know that their important clients, vendors, and stockholders want to engage by using digital tokens need to start receiving and disbursing crypto to ensure profitable and smooth business exchanges. The affluent consistently use a broad range of services and products and have extensive networks where they have mighty influence, thereby helping businesses generate more substantial revenues compared to less prosperous clients.

With enthusiasm for volatile digital assets kindled among the wealthy and the young, business owners have no choice but to embrace this monetary novelty if they want to move forward and blossom. The threat of volatility and concomitant losses will undoubtedly remain. Businesses are well advised to tread carefully when prices in the crypto market are swinging. But specialists say that even the volatility of cryptocurrencies is not necessarily evil. Due to their initial liquidity and price discovery, crypto assets are more sensitive to changes. Yet price swings are instructive. They communicate crucial information to investors and cryptocurrency owners, building exceptional transparency into the system and providing valuable opportunities for learning and profiting. If businesses study volatility and understand what signals about the crypto market it sends, the pros of cryptocurrencies will begin to outweigh their cons. By learning lessons offered by the unsteady market, businesses will not only strengthen themselves but will help the crypto industry do the required growth.