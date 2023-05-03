Enhancing the Impact and Future Prospects of the Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit

By პარტნიორის სტატია

`

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Georgia, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The inaugural Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit 2023, hosted in Georgia by Future Laboratory in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), concluded with noteworthy achievements and promising prospects for the regional startup ecosystem.

Venture funds from 8 countries, collectively managing $300 million in venture capital, participated in the event. A significant outcome was the establishment of the Central Eurasia Venture Club, a union of venture capital funds connected through a communication channel. This channel enables startups, angel investment networks, and governments from the region to access Central Eurasian venture funds.

The club's membership is expected to grow steadily, and venture capital funds will have the opportunity to form syndicates, attract investments, and provide joint training to enhance traditional investors' understanding of high-risk investments. The Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit will be held annually, evolving into a powerful platform for advancing the venture investment market in both Georgia and the surrounding region.

The summit was endorsed by the USAID office in Central Asia and the team from the National Bank. The next iteration of the event aims to offer a more adaptable environment for startups to connect with potential investors. The substantial interest from venture investors was driven by insights into the regional startup ecosystem's growth, startup development trends, and other crucial information for informed decision-making in venture investments.

Throughout the year, the Central Eurasia Venture Club will facilitate active meetings, startup presentations to investors, and educational programs.

Parties interested in collaborating with the club can reach out to Irakli Kashibadze for further details.

Related Topics

სიახლეები

ყველაზე პოპულარული

იხილეთ ყველა
ინსპირაცია

100 ბიზნესი, რომლის დაწყებასაც $100-ზე ნაკლებად შეძლებთ

მართალია, ბიზნესის დაწყება ბევრ სირთულესთან არის დაკავშირებული, მაგრამ ფინანსები ყოველთვის არ არის ერთ-ერთი მათგანი

By ჯონ რამპტონი

ინსპირაცია

26 შთამაგონებელი ციტატა რისკსა და გუნდური მუშაობაზე სამხედრო ვეტერან-ანტრეპრენერებისგან

სტატიაში გაეცნობით, რა ისწავლეს ამ მამაცმა მამაკაცებმა და ქალბატონებმა გარისკვაზე, როდესაც ჩვენს ერს ემსახურებოდნენ და როგორ დაეხმარათ ეს ბიზნესში

By დენ ბოვა

ინსპირაცია

ცნობილი ადამიანები, რომლებმაც დიდ წარმატებამდე დიდი მარცხი იწვნიეს

წარმატებული ადამიანი იმიტომ არის წარმატებული, რომ მან იბრძოლა!

By სალომე ქუშაშვილი

ინსპირაცია

25 ფრაზა, რომლებმაც შემცვალეს

ხშირად ერთ ფრაზას ადამიანის მთელი ცხოვრების შეცვლა შეუძლია

By გიორგი შარაშიძე

By თიკი ბაღაშვილი

Business News

ლეო ინსტიტუტი და ფინური ფარმაცევტული კომპანია დაუჯერებელი შედეგით

ფინური ფარმაცევტული კომპანია "ლეო ინსტიტუტის" ქართული გუნდის დახმარებით FDA-ს ავტორიზაციას იღებს

By თეკლა ადამია