Enhancing the Impact and Future Prospects of the Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit

The inaugural Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit 2023, hosted in Georgia by Future Laboratory in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), concluded with noteworthy achievements and promising prospects for the regional startup ecosystem.

Venture funds from 8 countries, collectively managing $300 million in venture capital, participated in the event. A significant outcome was the establishment of the Central Eurasia Venture Club, a union of venture capital funds connected through a communication channel. This channel enables startups, angel investment networks, and governments from the region to access Central Eurasian venture funds.

The club's membership is expected to grow steadily, and venture capital funds will have the opportunity to form syndicates, attract investments, and provide joint training to enhance traditional investors' understanding of high-risk investments. The Startup Central Eurasia Venture Summit will be held annually, evolving into a powerful platform for advancing the venture investment market in both Georgia and the surrounding region.

The summit was endorsed by the USAID office in Central Asia and the team from the National Bank. The next iteration of the event aims to offer a more adaptable environment for startups to connect with potential investors. The substantial interest from venture investors was driven by insights into the regional startup ecosystem's growth, startup development trends, and other crucial information for informed decision-making in venture investments.

Throughout the year, the Central Eurasia Venture Club will facilitate active meetings, startup presentations to investors, and educational programs.

Parties interested in collaborating with the club can reach out to Irakli Kashibadze for further details.