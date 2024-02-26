Europakonzert at the Tsinandali Estate in Georgia

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

On May 1, 2024, The Silk Road Group, a leading Georgian investment conglomerate and the legendary Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra will bring one of the most prestigious cultural events in the classical music, the Europakonzert to the historic Tsinandali Estate in Georgia. Europakonzert was founded by Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra to promote peace in Europe and it is held annually in the carefully selected European cities.

For Georgia to be the host country of the Europakonzert in 2024 has a symbolic meaning as Georgia celebrated the EU candidate status earlier this year.

Berlin Philharmonic's decision to choose Tsinandali as a venue for the Europakonzert 2024 is a validation of the Tsinandali Estate's core mission of music for peace, as well as it marks another historic milestones in the Georgian - German cultural relationship.

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by maestro Daniel Barenboim will feature the Georgian soloist and Artist in Residence for the 2023/24 season, Lisa Batiashvili.

Ludwig van Beethoven's Fifth Symphony and Johannes Brahms's Violin concerto will be performed in the magical setting of the Tsinandli Estate's amphitheater.

George Ramishvili, founder and chairman of the Silk Road Group: "On 1 May 2024 we will witness another important piece of history being made between our friendly nations, Germany and Georgia. For the first time ever, the iconic Berliner Philharmoniker, together with the legendary maestro Barenboim and Georgia's brightest star, violinist, Lisa Batiashvili, will bring the power of music for peace to the glorious Tsinandali Estate. There's no better place than Tsinandali and no better time than now to celebrate a moment like this. Just like every Georgian, I am proud to be part of this historic moment and beyond privileged to be hosting the celebration of music in the name of much-needed peace and unity."

Lisa Batiashvili: "The Berliner Philharmoniker's Europakonzert, which will take place in my home country of Georgia, undoubtedly marks a historic moment of immeasurable significance for our country. Never before in our country has there been an event of such prestige and global reach. Personally, I consider this occasion, in which my two home countries come together in harmony at the highest musical level, to be one of the most special moments of my life."

Daniel Barenboim: "I have been looking forward to finally making my first appearance in Georgia for a long time. I can't imagine a better partner for this special event than the Berliner Philharmoniker and Lisa Batiashvili and I'm really looking forward to our concerts together."

Europakonzert in Georgia is hosted by Silk Hospitality, presented by TBC Concept and Supported by Visa and Mercedes-Benz Georgia. Sponsors - Deutsche Postcode Lotteries and Siemens AG.

Tickets available at TKT.ge https://tkt.ge/event/400058/europakonzert